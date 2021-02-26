Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Will Surprisingly Cost $40 On PS4, PS5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks absolutely beautiful for a (timed) PlayStation exclusive that will not be fully priced at release.

Having received a new trailer during the latest State of Play livestream earlier today, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is now available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store at a retail price of just $40 which gives access to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. Those interested in a few digital incentives like a unique silver staff for Kena and a golden Rot skin can also opt for a digital deluxe edition which retails a little higher at $50.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be seeing a digital release only but developer (and publisher) Ember Lab has stated that a possible physical release can be considered after the game has successfully launched later this year.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits aims to bring the same level of detail on PS4 as on PS5. There will however be a few differences which is only natural due to the difference in hardware capabilities. The developer confirmed last month that the PS5 version of the game will show up to a hundred Rots but the PS4 version will only be able to handle around 20 at once. Ember Lab might have made a few additional optimizations since then to increase that Rot count on PS4.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was originally slated for release in 2020 before being delayed to early 2021 due to the pandemic. The game was then delayed again and has now been confirmed to be officially releasing on August 24, 2021.

Do note that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be releasing on PC as well but through the Epic Games Store only. The exclusivity will however be timed, meaning that Xbox consoles as well as Steam will get their turn afterwards—perhaps after six months.