Dragon Age 4 Gameplay Is Now Singleplayer Only After Anthem Failure

It’s been known for a while now that Dragon Age 4 gameplay would supposedly be a live-service game that EA and BioWare would be able to continue to support long past its release date. Now, however, due to the cancellation of Anthem, the game is going entirely singleplayer from here on.

Apparently, the game was originally going to be “Anthem with dragons” even though the series had been a single-player game almost exclusively, barring Dragon Age Inquisition’s multiplayer component. However, the success of Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coupled with Anthem being cancelled yesterday, has apparently changed EA’s mind.

While this is no guarantee of the success of the upcoming Dragon Age game, it’s definitely a breath of fresh air for gamers that have been wanting an actual single-player game after Fallen Order, since EA has said in the past they wanted to focus on open-world live-service games over single-player linear titles.

Alongside the Dragon Age 4 gameplay news, this is apparently the latest trend in EA as they shift focus to projects that both they and gamers are passionate about, hence the announcement of Skate 4, the release of the Command and Conquer Remasters, the return of Mass Effect, and the return of college football games.

Considering that Dragon Age 4 is supposed to take players into the heart of the Tevinter Imperium, a nation often-mentioned but never seen in the main games, hopefully the lack of multiplayer will be made up for by making the place live up to all of its hype as a nation ruled by mages.

We’ve already seen some of what Tevinter looks like from Dragon Age 4’s announcement trailer, and since we no longer have to worry about gratuitous multiplayer being part of Dragon Age 4 gameplay anymore, hopefully the game can break BioWare out of the funk it’s been in for its last few titles. The game doesn’t have a release date yet but will be releasing on Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and PC.