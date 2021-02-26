Black Ops Cold War Outbreak Event Rewards Guide

With the release of Outbreak mode for Black Ops Cold War comes 18 event challenges for players to tackle: 9 in Warzone’s Verdansk and 9 in the outbreak mode itself. In this guide, we list these event challenges and the rewards you get for completing them in Black ops Cold War Outbreak and Warzone.

Black Ops Cold War Outbreak Event Rewards

You have a total of 18 challenges to complete. Each of them has its own reward associated with it.

You will be given 2 extra rewards for completing each challenge in Verdansk and Outbreak so you can manage to get a total of 20 rewards which are:

Gas Mask – Charm

You will get this reward in Outbreak after 3 successful exfil.

Aim for the Head – Calling Card

You will get this reward in Warzone for killing 20 Zombies with a headshot.

Amigos – Sticker

After eliminating 250 Zombies in Outbreak you will get this reward.

Cleaning Supplies – Charm

You have to take out 20 Zombies in Warzone to get this reward.

Dark Aether – Accessory

For this reward, you have o eliminate 10 elites.

Strange Emission – Emblem

Kill 8 Zombies using lethal equipment in Warzone.

Grasp for Power – Sticker

You will be rewarded with this after opening 25 chests in Outbreak.

Skull Survivor – Emblem

Kill 3 Zombies using some vehicle in Warzone for getting this reward.

Pure Anguish – Charm

You will be rewarded with this for completing 3 world events in Warzone.

Heads Blazin’ – Sticker

For this reward, you have to kill 5 Zombies in a match 3 times in Warzone.

On the Move – Calling Card

You will be rewarded with this for wrapping 10mtimes in Outbreak.

Shotgun Eliminations – Calling Card

Kill 8 Zombies with Shotgun in Warzone for getting this reward.

Special Eliminations – Calling Card

Kill 3 special Zombies in Outbreak for getting this reward.

One Punch, Two Punch – Calling Card

Kill at least 2 Zombies 2 times in Warzone.

Not the Last – Emblem

Kill 100 Zombies using the vehicles in Outbreak.

Immolation – Emblem

Kill 8 Zombies using the Pistols in Warzone.

Stitched Together – Charm

For this reward, you have to complete 10 objectives in Outbreak.

Quick Elimination – Calling Card

For this reward, you have to kill 8 Zombies before the closing of the first circle in the Warzone.

Gray Matter – Sniper Rifle Blueprint

For getting this reward, you have to complete all 9 challenges of the Outbreak.

Teal Drop – Pistol Blueprint

For this, you have to complete all Verdansk Challenges.

You can access the Outbreak mode free during the first week. The event will end on 11 March, so hurry and collect as many rewards as you can before the event ends.