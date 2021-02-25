Respawn “Will Determine What The Future Holds” For Titanfall 3

It has often been assumed by fans that publisher Electronic Arts (EA) and not developer Respawn Entertainment holds the keys to Titanfall 3. That assumption has now been corrected.

Speaking with IGN (via GamingRoute) in a recent interview, chief studios officer Laura Miele stated that EA does not and will not direct its developers on what games to make what to not. Respawn Entertainment hence has all the freedom it needs to work on Titanfall 3 if necessary.

“Apex takes place in the Titanfall world, and the Respawn team is incredibly proud of that legacy and brand; that team will determine what the future holds for Apex and Titanfall,” said Miele. “I don’t believe in directing or telling game teams what to create; it has to come from the player community and the inspiration and motivation of developers.”

Titanfall 3 has reportedly been in the pipelines since Respawn Entertainment was acquired by EA back in 2017. The sequel however had to take a backseat with the release of Apex Legends which remains to be a highly successful product and worthy of constant developer support.

Respawn Entertainment had to also make room for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019 and is currently working on a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel. With the new game and new Apex Legends updates, it seems unlikely that the developer can start work on Titanfall 3 on the side, at least right now. Either that or Respawn has been slowly making progress for the past few years and plans to drop a surprise for fans in the near future.

Last year, EA teased that fans can expect to see the Titanfall franchise return sometime down the road. Respawn on the other hand has denied Titanfall 3 to have never been in development.

Titanfall 2 was the last mainline installment in the franchise and remains as an underrated and undersold game to this day as far as critics are concerned.