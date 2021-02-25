Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Now Does 4K/60FPS On PS5 And Xbox Series X

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered has finally received some worthy next-generation performance enhancements for the road.

Following a new update earlier today, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered now runs in 60 frames per second at 4K resolution on the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. The improved frame-rate and resolution also extend to the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X versions of the game for an uncapped 50+ frames-per-second experience and at the same 4K resolution post-update.

The changelog however skipped the mention of Xbox Series S and while it remains to be confirmed, the February update should be improving the performance metrics of the game on Xbox Series S as well.

Besides the next-generation enhancements, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered has received a new wrap editor feature which was missing from the original game. The feature can be used by players to “create elaborate designs and custom liveries for any of their cars” or just choose from a lineup of pre-made wraps for a quick and fresh custom look.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered has further received some additional bug-fixes and stability tweaks with the new update. A previous issue where joining friends on PlayStation Network via “Join Session” would sometimes not work has now been fixed. The game crashing on Xbox consoles when switching controllers has also been fixed. Other rare crashes and little bugs have been squashed as well where needed.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered was released in November 2020 and has since then been playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (including Series S) through backwards compatibility. The new February update has just now enhanced the game for the new consoles.