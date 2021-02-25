In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 13 Challenges Guide we will briefly discuss all the new epic and legendary challenges and quests that came with Week 13 of FN Season 5.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 13 Challenges

Week 13 of Fortnite Season 5 is here with a new set of challenges to complete and continue the battle pass grind.

This week’s challenges are a lot easier than those in the past weeks. You will be focusing on dealing damage and going to different locations.

Here is a list of challenges in Week 13 of Fortnite.

Epic Challenges

Scan a server at a Surface Hub (0/1)

Throw fruit at Hunter’s Haven (0/3)

Damage opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, Retail Row (0/300)

Pistol Damage (0/300)

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (0/1)

Enter the Zero Point (0/1)

Destroy Crystal Trees (0/5)

Scanning a Server at a Surface Hub

To do this Epic challenge, you need to go to any 1 of the 3 Surface Hubs and scan the Fortnite Server there.

The locations for all of the Surface Hubs are given below:

Hunter’s Haven

The Surface Hub is located west of Hunter’s Haven, on the hill, inside the house.

You need to go to the basement of the house, and you should see a White Surface Hub on the other side.

Colossal Coliseum

Head inside the Coliseum and take a left turn. You will see a banister. Go to the level below and look around. Enter the door and keep heading downstairs until you reach a balcony.

Jump off the balcony and climb the stairs to the left. You should be able to see a silver door with 2 Surface Hubs inside.

Stealthy Stronghold

Go to the middle of the Stronghold. There is a secret stairway that will take you down into a secret base.

You can see the silver door at the opposite end. Open that door to find the Surface Hubs.

Once you reach any of these Hubs, simply scan the server inside them to complete the Weekly Epic Challenge.

Throwing fruit at Hunter’s Haven is very easy as well. We don’t know if fruit baskets will spawn close to Hunter’s Haven or not, so it’s better if you fill your pockets with some fruits along the way.

Legendary Challenge

Week 13’s Legendary challenge requires you to Build Structures. The challenge progresses in increments of 60, 120, 180, 240, 300.

It can be easily done in a few games of Team Rumble, so completing this challenge shouldn’t be any kind of hassle for you.