Cyberpunk 2077 DLC And Multiplayer Are Probably Also Delayed With Patch 1.2

The recent ransomware attack on developer CD Projekt Red has forced a new series of delays on the continued development of Cyberpunk 2077.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, CD Projekt Red announced that patch 1.2 has been delayed from February to the second half of March. The developer noted that the recent cyber attack has disrupted development schedules and as such, patch 1.2 was meant to feature “numerous overall quality improvements and fixes” which CD Projekt Red intends to follow through. The sudden delay hence was a tough but necessary decision to make.

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. 1/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

CD Projekt Red was hit by a massive ransomware attack earlier in the month which exposed personal information of its studio staffers and leaked source codes for its games. The cyber attack has reportedly (via Bloomberg) prevented CD Projekt Red employees from working remotely for at least two weeks now.

That is why patch 1.2 has been delayed by nearly a month. That however also means a delay for the rest of the Cyberpunk 2077 roadmap. Plans for post-release content were to be shared in the early months of 2021 for starters. The game also has a multiplayer mode in development for a tentative release in a year. There are then the actual next-generation versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X where players are currently using backwards compatibility to play.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a complete mess on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game had to be removed from the PlayStation Store shortly after release due to a mountain of performance issues. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has even taken a little jab at CD Projekt Red for releasing games “irrespective of quality.”

2021 was to be a busy year for CD Projekt Red as it tries to redeem itself and its game by improving the state of Cyberpunk 2077 as much as possible. The ransomware cyber attack has only made the year busier with all deadlines potentially pushed forward.