You Have A Chance To Design A Starfield Character

Bethesda Softworks is offering one lucky individual out there to help with the ongoing development of Starfield.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Bethesda Softworks announced itself to be part of a new charity event called Evening of Wishes which has several different tiers of tickets to purchase digitally for “unforgettable wish experiences, must-have auction items and special surprises along the way.”

One particular prize from the charity auction is the Bethesda Games Bundle which includes a new Xbox Series X console, an entire digital library of Bethesda games, and the opportunity to design a character for Starfield.

While being a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, designing a custom Starfield character should not overshadow the chance to donate for a good cause.

We’re auctioning off a bundle that’s out of this world to benefit @WishMidAtlantic during their Evening of Wishes! Winner gets to design a character for @StarfieldGame, an Xbox Series X & a collection of games! Details ➡️ https://t.co/eBnHkBWCXh pic.twitter.com/pP3XDbUIsd — Bethesda (@bethesda) February 23, 2021

As for Starfield itself, the sci-fi role-playing experience remains in active development. The game has been rumored to be releasing in the second half of 2021 and more recently, a known insider reiterated the same claim.

Bethesda Softworks has apparently stepped on the gas to meet the 2021 deadline after feeling the impact of COVID-19. That being said, Bethesda Softworks may (or may not) choose to delay Starfield if needed so as not to repeat what everyone went through with Fallout 76.

Starfield was announced back in 2018 as the first new Bethesda intellectual property in over two decades. The new space epic role-playing adventure has received no formal reveal since its announcement. The little details which exist were shared by director and executive producer Todd Howard who confirmed the new game to be strictly single-player in entirety in a setting four-five times larger than The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Fallout 4 in terms of scale.