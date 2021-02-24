State Of Play Returns With New PS5 Game Announcements

Sony Interactive Entertainment will be hosting a new State of Play this week for the PlayStation community.

Taking to the official PlayStation blog earlier today, senior director of content communications Sid Shuman confirmed that the coming State of Play will provide “new updates and deep dives” for ten games coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. That and “new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles” featured in the June 2020 PS5 showcase.

It goes without saying that Horizon Forbidden West will definitely be making an appearance. The game is slated for a release in the second half of 2021 and which should see developer Guerrilla Games coming out with some much-needed footage. Expect the elusive Returnal to appear as well alongside Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, both of which are scheduled for release in the coming months.

Gran Turismo 7 was recently announced to have been delayed into 2022 because of “COVID-related production challenges.” Sony though might still make use of its new State of Play to premiere some new gameplay footage to showcase how far the franchise has come on PlayStation 5.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is also another contender to appear. The game was delayed from last year into March 2021. This State of Play should hence provide an excellent opportunity to developer and publisher Ember Lab to showcase some more of those adorable rot creatures.

As for the new game announcements and updates, fans will probably be crossing their fingers to finally see Elden Ring break radio silence. There is also the heavily rumored Silent Hill reboot which allegedly will be PlayStation-exclusive.

The new State of Play will go live on February 25 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and 10:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Make sure to bookmark the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube accounts for immediate viewing.