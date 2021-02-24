Sony CEO Takes Jab At CDPR For Releasing Cyberpunk 2077 “Irrespective Of Quality”

Cyberpunk 2077 was forcefully removed from the PlayStation Store more than two months back. The once highly anticipated game is still unavailable for purchase on PlayStation consoles after Sony Interactive Entertainment became swamped with numerous angry requests for refunds. The console manufacturer has still not forgotten that disastrous launch.

Speaking with GQ in a recent interview, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan noted that given COVID-19 disruptions, Sony will always be in favor of delaying a game in order to release a finished (and polished) product.

“There are two approaches to this: you can either hold the date and put out the game irrespective of quality or you can ship it when it’s right,” said Ryan. “We have always taken the latter approach.”

Ryan then continued to point out that “there have been some fairly high-profile instances of publishers trying the former approach” which “never works at the best of times.” The dig was obviously at CD Projekt Red which released Cyberpunk 2077 in a rushed and half-baked state. The previous-generation versions, particularly the PlayStation 4 one, were nearly impossible to play with a mountain of performance and gameplay issues staring players at release.

“But I think in this world, where creative people are working remotely, you’ve just got to respect the fact that that development needs to take what it needs to take and to get the games right,” concluded Ryan.

Cyberpunk 2077 has since then received multiple patches to address a long line of issues. The mega patch 1.1 from last month being the first of two to hot-fix the game for previous-generation consoles. The second patch was originally slated for February but with just a few more days remaining, CD Projekt Red may have shifted the release window to somewhere in early March.

There have been rumors about a No Man’s Sky-like comeback but which looks pretty bleak at present. CD Projekt Red is likely going to spend the entirety of 2021 to improve and fix Cyberpunk 2077 as much as possible without any focus on revamping gameplay systems.