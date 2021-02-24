Persona 5 Strikers Support and Recovery Skills Guide

In this guide, we will be talking about the Support and Recovery Skills in Persona 5 Strikers. We will be telling you where to get each skill and which persona it applies to.
Skills in Persona 5 Strikers can help turn the tide of the battle. If you choose the appropriate Persona with the most suitable skill then you can gain a definitive edge in battle.
Persona 5 Strikers divides its skills into many categories. We will be discussing the Support and Recovery Skills.
Support Skills
The following table will describe everything related to the Support skills in Persona 5 Strikers:
|Name
|SP
|Effect
|Skill Card Location
|Applicable Personas
|Dekaja
|6
|Negates all status buffs for the enemies in a wide range.
|Sendai Jail
|Carmen, Silky, Lilim, Valjean, Sarasvati
|Dekunda
|6
|Negates all status debuffs for the allies in a wide range.
|Johanna, Mokoi, Sarasvati, Yatagarasu
|Tetraja
|6
|Shields an ally from any incoming insta-kill attack.
|Pithos, Lamia, Valjean
|Tarunda
|12
|Reduces the enemy’s attacking power in a set range.
|Shibuya Jail
|Arsene, Carmen, Hua Po
|Rakunda
|12
|Reduces the defense stats of enemies within range.
|Shibuya Jail
|Jack-o’-Lantern, Pithos, Eligor
|Tarukaja
|12
|Increase the attack stats for one ally.
|Shibuya Jail
|Captain Kidd, Mokoi, Eligor, Valjean, Hecatoncheires
|Sukunda
|12
|Reduces the critical damage and evasion rate of enemies within range.
|Shibuya Jail
|Andras
|Sukaja
|12
|Increases the critical damage and evasion rate of allies within range.
|Shibuya Jail
|Goemon, Shiisa, Neko Shogun, Valjean, Yatagarasu
|Rakukaja
|12
|Increases the defense stats of one ally.
|Johanna, Berith, Valjean, Naga
|Marakunda
|16
|Reduces the defense stats of enemies in a wide range.
|Pithos, Jack Frost, Kurama Tengu, King Frost
|Masukunda
|16
|Reduce the critical and evasion rate of enemies in a wide range.
|Zorro, Arahabaki, Bugbear
|Matarunda
|16
|Reduce the attack power of enemies in a wide range.
|Carmen, Black Ooze, Sarasvati, Fortuna
|Masukukaja
|24
|Increases the critical damage and evasion rate of all allies.
|Ame-no-Uzume, Naga Raja, Seth, Yoshitsune
|Marakukaja
|24
|Increase the defense stats for all allies.
|Johanna, Mithras, Mot
|Matarukaja
|24
|Increase the attack power of all allies.
|Okuninushi, Cerberus
|Concentrate
|26
|Doubles the power of magic skills once.
|Kaiwan, Fortuna, Mot, Alice, Lucifer
|Charge
|26
|Doubles the power of physical skills once.
|Ganesha, Siegfried, Mara, Yoshitsune, Metatron
|Heat Riser
|36
|Increases the attack power, defense, critical rate, and evasion rate for one ally.
|Valjean, Siegfried
|Debilitate
|36
|Reduces the attack power, defense, critical rate, and evasion rate of enemies within range.
|Valjean, Nebiros, Metatron
Recovery Skills
The following table will describe everything related to the Recovery skills in Persona 5 Strikers:
|Name
|SP
|Effect
|Skill Card Location
|Applicable Personas
|Amrita Drop
|4
|Cures one ally of a non-special status condition.
|Milady, Hua Po, Fortuna
|Dia
|6
|Heal a small amount of HP on one ally.
|Shibuya Jail, Sendai Jail (Strong Shadow)
|Pixie, Zorro, Pithos, Carmen, Johanna
|Amrita Shower
|8
|Cures all allies of non-special status conditions.
|Sarasvati
|Media
|14
|Heals a small amount of HP on all allies.
|Sendai Jail
|Zorro, Pithos, Johanna, High Pixie, Ame-no-Uzume, Principality
|Diarama
|16
|Heals a medium amount of HP on one ally.
|Zorro, Pithos, Carmen, Johanna, Ame-no-Uzume, Kikuri Hime
|Recarm
|24
|Revives a downed ally with 50% HP.
|Zorro, Pithos, High Pixie, Principality, Unicorn
|Mediarama
|32
|Heals a medium amount of HP on all allies.
|Zorro, Johanna, Unicorn, Kikuri Hime, Sarasvati
|Diarahan
|40
|Fully heals the HP of one ally.
|Tree of Life and Wisdom
|Carmen, Johanna, Sarasvati, Norn
|Samarecarm
|48
|Revives one ally with full HP.
|Zorro, Norn
|Mediarahan
|68
|Fully heals the HP of all allies.
|Pithos, Johanna