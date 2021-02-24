Persona 5 Strikers Support and Recovery Skills Guide

In this guide, we will be talking about the Support and Recovery Skills in Persona 5 Strikers. We will be telling you where to get each skill and which persona it applies to.

Persona 5 Strikers Support and Recovery Skills

Skills in Persona 5 Strikers can help turn the tide of the battle. If you choose the appropriate Persona with the most suitable skill then you can gain a definitive edge in battle.

Persona 5 Strikers divides its skills into many categories. We will be discussing the Support and Recovery Skills.

Support Skills

The following table will describe everything related to the Support skills in Persona 5 Strikers:

Name SP Effect Skill Card Location Applicable Personas Dekaja 6 Negates all status buffs for the enemies in a wide range. Sendai Jail Carmen, Silky, Lilim, Valjean, Sarasvati Dekunda 6 Negates all status debuffs for the allies in a wide range. Johanna, Mokoi, Sarasvati, Yatagarasu Tetraja 6 Shields an ally from any incoming insta-kill attack. Pithos, Lamia, Valjean Tarunda 12 Reduces the enemy’s attacking power in a set range. Shibuya Jail Arsene, Carmen, Hua Po Rakunda 12 Reduces the defense stats of enemies within range. Shibuya Jail Jack-o’-Lantern, Pithos, Eligor Tarukaja 12 Increase the attack stats for one ally. Shibuya Jail Captain Kidd, Mokoi, Eligor, Valjean, Hecatoncheires Sukunda 12 Reduces the critical damage and evasion rate of enemies within range. Shibuya Jail Andras Sukaja 12 Increases the critical damage and evasion rate of allies within range. Shibuya Jail Goemon, Shiisa, Neko Shogun, Valjean, Yatagarasu Rakukaja 12 Increases the defense stats of one ally. Johanna, Berith, Valjean, Naga Marakunda 16 Reduces the defense stats of enemies in a wide range. Pithos, Jack Frost, Kurama Tengu, King Frost Masukunda 16 Reduce the critical and evasion rate of enemies in a wide range. Zorro, Arahabaki, Bugbear Matarunda 16 Reduce the attack power of enemies in a wide range. Carmen, Black Ooze, Sarasvati, Fortuna Masukukaja 24 Increases the critical damage and evasion rate of all allies. Ame-no-Uzume, Naga Raja, Seth, Yoshitsune Marakukaja 24 Increase the defense stats for all allies. Johanna, Mithras, Mot Matarukaja 24 Increase the attack power of all allies. Okuninushi, Cerberus Concentrate 26 Doubles the power of magic skills once. Kaiwan, Fortuna, Mot, Alice, Lucifer Charge 26 Doubles the power of physical skills once. Ganesha, Siegfried, Mara, Yoshitsune, Metatron Heat Riser 36 Increases the attack power, defense, critical rate, and evasion rate for one ally. Valjean, Siegfried Debilitate 36 Reduces the attack power, defense, critical rate, and evasion rate of enemies within range. Valjean, Nebiros, Metatron

Recovery Skills

The following table will describe everything related to the Recovery skills in Persona 5 Strikers: