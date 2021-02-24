Persona 5 Strikers Support and Recovery Skills Guide

By Abdul Muqsit

In this guide, we will be talking about the Support and Recovery Skills in Persona 5 Strikers. We will be telling you where to get each skill and which persona it applies to.

Persona 5 Strikers Support and Recovery Skills

Skills in Persona 5 Strikers can help turn the tide of the battle. If you choose the appropriate Persona with the most suitable skill then you can gain a definitive edge in battle.

Persona 5 Strikers divides its skills into many categories. We will be discussing the Support and Recovery Skills.

Support Skills

The following table will describe everything related to the Support skills in Persona 5 Strikers:

Name SP Effect Skill Card Location Applicable Personas
Dekaja 6 Negates all status buffs for the enemies in a wide range. Sendai Jail Carmen, Silky, Lilim, Valjean, Sarasvati
Dekunda 6 Negates all status debuffs for the allies in a wide range. Johanna, Mokoi, Sarasvati, Yatagarasu
Tetraja 6 Shields an ally from any incoming insta-kill attack. Pithos, Lamia, Valjean
Tarunda 12 Reduces the enemy’s attacking power in a set range. Shibuya Jail Arsene, Carmen, Hua Po
Rakunda 12 Reduces the defense stats of enemies within range. Shibuya Jail Jack-o’-Lantern, Pithos, Eligor
Tarukaja 12 Increase the attack stats for one ally. Shibuya Jail Captain Kidd, Mokoi, Eligor, Valjean, Hecatoncheires
Sukunda 12 Reduces the critical damage and evasion rate of enemies within range. Shibuya Jail Andras
Sukaja 12 Increases the critical damage and evasion rate of allies within range. Shibuya Jail Goemon, Shiisa, Neko Shogun, Valjean, Yatagarasu
Rakukaja 12 Increases the defense stats of one ally. Johanna, Berith, Valjean, Naga
Marakunda 16 Reduces the defense stats of enemies in a wide range. Pithos, Jack Frost, Kurama Tengu, King Frost
Masukunda 16 Reduce the critical and evasion rate of enemies in a wide range. Zorro, Arahabaki, Bugbear
Matarunda 16 Reduce the attack power of enemies in a wide range. Carmen, Black Ooze, Sarasvati, Fortuna
Masukukaja 24 Increases the critical damage and evasion rate of all allies. Ame-no-Uzume, Naga Raja, Seth, Yoshitsune
Marakukaja 24 Increase the defense stats for all allies. Johanna, Mithras, Mot
Matarukaja 24 Increase the attack power of all allies. Okuninushi, Cerberus
Concentrate 26 Doubles the power of magic skills once. Kaiwan, Fortuna, Mot, Alice, Lucifer
Charge 26 Doubles the power of physical skills once. Ganesha, Siegfried, Mara, Yoshitsune, Metatron
Heat Riser 36 Increases the attack power, defense, critical rate, and evasion rate for one ally. Valjean, Siegfried
Debilitate 36 Reduces the attack power, defense, critical rate, and evasion rate of enemies within range. Valjean, Nebiros, Metatron

 

Recovery Skills

The following table will describe everything related to the Recovery skills in Persona 5 Strikers:

Name SP Effect Skill Card Location Applicable Personas
Amrita Drop 4 Cures one ally of a non-special status condition. Milady, Hua Po, Fortuna
Dia 6 Heal a small amount of HP on one ally. Shibuya Jail, Sendai Jail (Strong Shadow) Pixie, Zorro, Pithos, Carmen, Johanna
Amrita Shower 8 Cures all allies of non-special status conditions. Sarasvati
Media 14 Heals a small amount of HP on all allies. Sendai Jail Zorro, Pithos, Johanna, High Pixie, Ame-no-Uzume, Principality
Diarama 16 Heals a medium amount of HP on one ally. Zorro, Pithos, Carmen, Johanna, Ame-no-Uzume, Kikuri Hime
Recarm 24 Revives a downed ally with 50% HP. Zorro, Pithos, High Pixie, Principality, Unicorn
Mediarama 32 Heals a medium amount of HP on all allies. Zorro, Johanna, Unicorn, Kikuri Hime, Sarasvati
Diarahan 40 Fully heals the HP of one ally. Tree of Life and Wisdom Carmen, Johanna, Sarasvati, Norn
Samarecarm 48 Revives one ally with full HP. Zorro, Norn
Mediarahan 68 Fully heals the HP of all allies. Pithos, Johanna

