Persona 5 Strikers Lock Keepers Guide

Lock Keepers are the Shadows that act as the last lifeline for the Monarchs in Persona 5 Strikers. Each Monarch in Persona 5 Strikers is powered by a stronger version of their shadows. This guide will cover the locations and strategies to defeat all the lock keepers in the game.

Persona 5 Strikers Lock Keepers

The Lock Keepers in Persona 5 Strikers cannot shape into enemy personas. You will encounter these shadows in the “Trauma Rooms.”

The Lock Keepers live inside the Trauma Room to protect their Jail Monarchs from recalling their traumatic past. Let’s find out about the strategies to defeat all these Lock Keepers in P5 Strikers.

Weaknesses

The main pattern of weaknesses in these Lock Keepers in P5 Strikers is that they are vulnerable to Curse and Bless damage. The Lock Keepers also share similar weaknesses with their Monarchs. It is important to use the right elemental attacks against both of them to win.

Below are mentioned the five Lock Keepers along with their weaknesses, Locations, and strategies to defeat them.

Axe Lock Keeper

This boss is located in Shibuya’s Jail and this is the first Lock Keeper that you will encounter in Persona 5 Strikers. You will encounter this mini-boss inside the Trauma Room.

The major weaknesses of this boss include Curse, Wind, Bless, and Fire. Defeating this boss will reward you with access to the battle against Shibuya Jail King or Monarch. You will also be rewarded with the Cage of Lust Closed trophy.

Stats

This boss has a stagger gauge of 8, it is recommended that you achieve level 10 or higher before defeating him. The rewards include 800 exp and 6,240 yen.

Let’s break down the battle strategies for this mini-boss enemy now.

SP Recovery Items

Collect SP and HP items from vending machines, stores, restaurants, and food stands before going on a fight with this boss.

Land Debuffs

Make a headstart by launching multiple Land Debuffs on this boss. These debuffs can be inflicted in various forms, such as Rakunda, Sukunda, and Tarunda. Moreover, these debuffs are also accessible by the Joker, Panther, and Sophie.

Cast Buffs

You can inflict these Buffs in the form of various attacks. These buffs include Tarukaja, Rakukaja, and Sukukaja. These buffs are only accessible by the Joker’s personas.

Fire, Wind, and Curse Attacks

As discusses earlier, the Axes Lock Keeper has a weakness towards Bless, Curse, Wind, and Fire attacks. Note that all the party members can capitalize on these attacks.

It is suggested that you use elemental attacks to destroy the shields and take down the boss. Making use of small ranged elemental skills at a short distance from the boss is a great idea. You can also use a wide range of elemental skills if you are at a longer distance.

Technical Damage

Wait for the point when the boss is dealing with ailments such as Burn and then inflict Technical Damage. For this purpose, you can utilize Wind and Nuclear attacks. To save up your SP, you can switch between Mona and Joker.

Showtime Attacks

Building up your showtime gauge is important while dealing with this boss. Unleash your Showtime attacks when the boss has a suitable persona. A suitable persona would be the one that can take advantage of the boss’s weakness.

Sword

This boss is the second Lock Keeper that you have to defeat in Persona 5 Strikers. This mini-boss is located in the Trauma Room of Sendai’s Jail.

The major weaknesses of this boss are Curse, Bless, and Ice. Once you have defeated this boss, you will be able to access the boss fight with Sendai Jail King. Moreover, you will also be rewarded with the Cage of Vanity Conquered trophy.

Stats

It is recommended that you reach level 20 or higher before taking down this boss. The rewards of this boss fight include 1,800 exp and 12,480 yen.

Let’s jump into the battle strategies that will help you defeat this mini-boss.

SP Recovery Items

It is recommended that you bring along a stock of SP and HP items that are available in vending machines, food stands, and stores. You can also buy ingredients from Sophia’s Shop that you can cook to get more SP and HP.

Land Debuffs

It would be best if you start with launching multiple debuffs on this Lock Keeper when the battle starts. These Debuffs can be in the form of Tarunda, Rakunda, and Sukunda. These powers are accessible by Sophie and Joker’s personas, such as Arsene.

Cast Buffs

Apply buffs such as Rakukaja for defense, Tarukaja for attack power, and Sukukaja for evasion increase. These buffs are also accessible by Fox and the Joker’s personas.

Curse, Ice, and Bless Attacks

The major weaknesses of the Sword Lock Keeper include Ice, Bless, and Curse attacks. These attacks can be easily covered by Joker, Fox, and Sophie.

It is recommended that you use elemental attacks to break their defense and cause damage to the boss. It is also recommended that you use narrow ranged elemental skills if you are a suitable distance from the boss.

Technical Damage

It would be best to switch between the Noir, Fox, and Joker to secure your HP when inflicted with status ailments. You can also cause technical damage using Physical as well as Gun attacks.

Showtime Attacks

It would be best to build up your showtime gauge. Unleash Showtime attacks against the boss when suitable. Make sure to unleash these attacks when the Joker has the right persona that will take advantage of these weaknesses.

Shield

Found in Sapporo’s Jail, this mini-boss enemy is the third Lock Keeper of the game. The major weaknesses of this boss include Bless, Curse, and Psy. After defeating this boss, you gain access to the boss fight against the Sapporo Jail Monarch. You will also win the Cage of Gluttony Torched trophy.

Stats

This mini-boss has a stagger gauge of 8. It is recommended that you reach Level 35 or higher before encountering this boss. You will be rewarded with 2,860 exp and 31,200 yen after dealing with this Lock Keeper.

Below are mentioned the Battle Strategies for defeating this boss.

SP Recovery Items

Collect HP and SP items from spots like vending machines, food stalls, restaurants, and stores. You can also buy ingredients from Sophia’s Shop and then cook them in the Joker’s Kitchen for more SP.

Land Debuffs

Using multiple Land Debuffs on the Lock Keeper such as Tarunda, Rakunda and Sukunda is an effective way to defeat the boss. These debuffs are accessible by the Joker’s personas, Panther and Sophie.

Cast Buffs

After the Debuffs, it would be best to go for Cast Buffs. These buffs include Sukukaja, Rakukaja, and Taraukaja. These buffs can be accessed by the Joker from his other personas.

Psy, Bless, and Curse Attacks

We know that this boss is weak to Psychokineses, Curse, and Bless attacks. We also know that Noir, Sophie, and Joker can easily defend against these attacks. The best way to inflict maximum damage here is to use elemental attacks to break the shields. Use short-ranged elemental skills when the boss is nearby.

Technical Damage

The Lock Keeper is vulnerable to ailments such as Burn. When the boss is encountered with ailments such as Burn, you should use Wind and Nuclear attacks to inflict maximum damage. If the boss has a mental ailment like Fear or Brainwash then go for Psychokinesis to deal with him.

Showtime Attacks

As mentioned before, unleashing these attacks when you have your showtime gauge built up is an effective way to deal with this boss. Wait for the right Joker persona to get the most out of this strategy.

Multi-Arms Lock Keeper

This fourth Lock Keeper mini-boss is located in the Monitoring Room of Okinawa’s Jail. The major weaknesses of this boss include Bless and Curse. You will be granted the Cage of Desolation Condemned trophy after defeating this boss.

Stats

This boss has a stagger gauge of 8, it is recommended that you reach Level 40 or higher before encountering him. You will be rewarded with 6,000 exp and 26,000 yen after defeating him.

These are the important tricks and tips for you to tackle the fourth Lock Keeper in Persona 5 Strikers.

SP and Hp Recovery Items

As mentioned above, utilize food stands, shops, stores, and restaurants to gather SP and HP. Collect ingredients from Sophie’s Shop and other stores to cook them in the Joker’s Kitchen for more HP.

Land Debuffs

You can start the battle with multiple Land Debuffs, this will give you a headstart. These debuffs will be in the form of Rakunda, Sukunda, and Tarunda. These debuffs are accessible by the Joker from his personas such as Arsene.

Cast Buffs

Use Cast Biffs after the Debuffs, you can utilize the Matarukaja, Masukaja, and Marakukaja debuffs to inflict maximum damage. Remember that these buffs are accessible by the Joker’s other personas, and also, Fox, and Skull.

Bless and Curse Attacks

The Multi-Arms Lock Keeper is weak to Bless and Curse attacks as mentioned above. You should consider using elemental attacks here to break the shields and weaken the boss. Use short-ranged skills when the boss is nearby.

Technical Damage Using Nuke, Gun, and Phys attacks

When you observe that the boss is experiencing an ailment such as Freeze or shock, inflict technical damage with the help of Gun, Physical or Nuclear attacks. You may also Switch between Fox, Skull, and Joker to avoid running out of HP.

Terrain Gimmicks

The below-mentioned Gimmicks are available in the monitoring room.

Hanging Scaffolding

Attract the Lock Keeper near the Scaffolding and then use the terrain stunt to attack him from above.

Broken Steel

Next up, attract the boss nearby the steel and then use the terrain trick to hurt the boss nearby.

Showtime Attacks

As you engage with the Multi-Arms Lock Keeper, make sure to build your showtime gauge. Once the Joker’s showtime attack is available, make sure he has the right persona that makes the most out of the weakness of the boss.

Bazooka Lock Keeper

Located in Osaka’s Jail Trauma Room, this is the fifth mini-boss encountered in Persona 5 Strikers. The major weaknesses of this boss include Curse, Nuke, Bless, and Elec. Once you’ve dealt with this boss you are rewarded with the Cage of Arrogance Cracked trophy.

Stats

This boss has a Stagger Gauge of 8, it is recommended that you reach Level 60 or higher before dealing with this boss. You are rewarded with 7,600 exp and 36, 400 yen after defeating this Lock Keeper.

Below are mentioned the Battle Strategies to defeat the Bazooka Lock Keeper.

SP Recovery items

Just like all the other bosses, you need to be stocked up on SP and HP items before you encounter this boss as well. Visit vending machines, food stands, and restaurants for these items. You can visit Sophie’s Store for ingredients that you can use in the Joker’s Kitchen for more HP and SP.

Land Debuffs

Debuffs can be in the form of Tarunda, Rkunda, and Sukunda. Use these debuffs for a head start. These debuffs are accessible by Sophie and Joker using Arsene and other personas.

Cast Buffs

Follow up Land Debuffs with Cast Debuffs, such as Tarukaja, Rakukaja, and Sukukaja. These buffs are accessible by the Queen, Skull, and the Joker’s other personas.

Elec, Nuke, Bless, and Curse Attacks

This Lock Keeper is weak to Nuclear, Bless, and Curse attacks. Use elemental attacks to break the shields and damage the boss. Make use out of short-ranged and wide-ranged elemental skills according to the distance of the Lock Keeper.

Technical Damage

The Lock Keeper is vulnerable to ailments such as Shock. When the boss is inflicted with this status, make sure to attack him with a Physical, Gun, or Nuclear attack.

Showtime Attacks

Make sure to build up your showtime gauge, and unleash the showtime attack when it is available. Make sure that the Joker has the persona that will best utilize the weaknesses of the boss.

This is everything you need to know about defeating the five Lock Keepers mini-bosses in Persona 5 Strikers.