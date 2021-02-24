In this Persona 5 Strikers Best Persona Fusions guide, we’ll tell you about the best Personas to Fuse in P5 Strikers.

Persona 5 Strikers Best Persona Fusions

Persona Fusions in Persona 5 Strikers are a sure shot way of amping up the power and damage of your favorite Personas to the extreme, making boss fights a breeze for you and your squad.

Yoshitsune Fusions (Physical)

Yoshitsune’s ability to land critical hits has elevated him to an extent where he could rightfully be called the most powerful physical-oriented Persona.

Once he’s learned Heat Riser and Crit Boost his critical hits become unstoppable.

But what actually puts him above the rest is his special move, Hassou Tobi.

Arcana: Tower

Fusion Materials:

Siegfried

Arahabaki

Okuninushi

Yatagarasu

Skills

Myriad Slashes is an innate level physical skill that will cost you 24% HP and deal a moderate physical damage at a close range with more chances of critical hit.

Brave Blade is an innate level physical skill that will cost you 20% HP and deal a massive physical damage at a close range with more chances of critical hit.

Charge is an innate level support skill that will cost you 26 MP and deal a 1.5x damage in the next physical attack.

Rebel Will is a level 81 passive skill that will cost you nothing and helps you increase Showtime Gauge at a better rate.

Masukukaja is a level 82 support skill that will cost you 24 SP and it will improve your party’s agility for the time being.

Hassou Tobi is a level 87 physical skill that will cost you 30% HP and deal less physical damage at a comparatively larger range with more chances of critical hit.

Seth Fusions (Gun)

Someone who’s murdered their own brother and believed to be demonized cannot be taken on a lighter note. And such is the case with Seth.

Seth can be a crucial aspect of the team when it comes to ranged skills such as Riot Gun and Snipe.

Furthermore, Seth can become more lethal after inheriting Trigger Happy.

Arcana: Tower

Fusion Materials:

Mithras

Koppa Tengu

Skills

One-shot Kill is an innate level gun skill that will cost you 30% HP and deal a massive damage at a close range with more chances of critical hit.

Eigaon is an innate level curse skill that will cost you 24 SP and deal a massive damage at a close range.

Masukukaja is an innate level support skill that will cost you 24 SP and it will improve your party’s agility for the time being.

Cripple is a level 53 passive skill that will cost you nothing and make your gun attacks 50% more deadly.

Down Technique is a level 82 passive skill that will cost you nothing and it will make the Down Gauge decrease more efficiently while inflicting critical hits.

Fortify Spirit is a level 61 passive skill that will cost you nothing and decrease your vulnerabilities to all ailments.

Riot Gun is a level 68 gun skill that will cost you 40% HP and deal a massive damage at a comparatively larger range with more chances of critical hit.

Mara Fusions (Fire)

What makes Mara unique is his access to Meigaon, One-shot kill, God Hand, and Maragidyne.

This coupled with his Firm Stance skill makes him one of the most powerful Personas available.

Arcana: Tower

Fusion Materials:

Yoshitsune

Alice

Skills

One-shot Kill is an innate level gun skill that will cost you 30% HP and deal a massive damage at a close range with more chances of critical hit.

Maragidyne is an innate level fire skill that will cost you 26 SP and deal a massive damage at a longer range, but the chances of burn are quite scarce.

Maeigaon is an innate level curse skill that will cost you 26 SP and it will deal a massive damage at a longer range.

Charge is an innate level support skill that will cost you 26 SP and deal a 1.5x damage in the next physical attack.

Defense Master is a level 75 passive skill that will cost you nothing and it will provide you with Rakukaja when the battle begins.

God’s Hand is a level 78 physical skill that will cost you nothing and it will help you get 50% less damage from sacrificing evasion.

Firm Stance is a level 80 passive skill that will cost you 40% HP and deal a massive damage at a comparatively larger range with more chances of critical hit.

Black Frost Fusions (Ice)

Jack Frost has upgraded himself into Black Frost making him more deadly and more furious.

His Diamond Dust skill is something that his opponents need to watch out for.

Arcana: Fool

Fusion Materials:

Jack o’ Lantern

Jack Frost

King Frost

Skills

Deathbound is an innate level physical skill that will cost you 24% HP and deal a moderate damage at a long range with moderate chances of critical hit.

Mabufudyne is an innate level ice skill that will cost you 26 SP and deal a massive damage at a longer range, but the chances of freeze are quite scarce.

Evil Smile is an innate level ailment skill that will cost you 10 SP and it will deal a moderate fear at a long range.

Soul Stealer is a level 68 passive skill that will cost you nothing and help you reduce SP from enemies who are inflicted with ailments

Ailment Boost is a level 70 passive skill that will cost you nothing and improve your chances of inflicting all ailments.

Diamond’s Dust is a level 72 ice skill that will cost you nothing and it will deal a massive damage at a short range, but the chances of freeze are quite scarce.

Null Nuke is a level 75 passive skill that will cost you nothing and make you immune to against nuclear attacks.

Norn (Wind)

Norn’s Panta Rhei skill coupled with Wind Amp skill makes her unparallel to any other Wind Persona.

You can make her even more powerful by making her adopt Diarahan and Samarecarm skills.

Arcana: Fortune

Fusion Materials:

Mithras

Mithra

Skills

Magarudyne is an innate level wind skill that will cost you 24 SP and deal a massive damage at a long range with the technical damage of burn.

Megidola is an innate level almighty skill that will cost you 24 SP and deal a massive damage at a longer range.

Diarahan is an innate level support skill that will cost you 40 SP and it will help you restore the HP of one ally.

Samarecarm is a level 50 recovery skill that will cost you 48 SP and help you revive 1 ally. The revived ally will have full HP

Wind Amp is a level 52 passive skill that will cost you nothing and make your wind attacks 50% more powerful.

Panta Rhei is a level 72 wind skill that will cost you 34 SP and it will deal a massive damage at a short range with the technical damage of burn.

Thor (Electric)

Son of Odin’s Wild Thunder through the roots of his hammer, coupled with Attack Master and Elec Amp can turn the enemies into ashes within an instance.

Arcana: Chariot

Fusion Materials:

Trumpeter

Nebiros

Skills

Megaton Raid is an innate level physical skill that will cost you 24% HP and deal a massive damage at a short range.

Maziodyne is an innate level electricity skill that will cost you 26 SP and deal a massive damage at a longer range; however, chances of shock are quite scarce.

Wage War is an innate level ailment skill that will cost you 10 SP and it will deal a moderate rage at long range.

Elec Amp is a level 62 passive skill that will cost you nothing and help you revive 1 ally. The revived ally will have full HP

Attack Master is a level 64 passive skill that will cost you nothing and get you Tarukaja when the battle begins.

Wild Thunder is a level 78 electricity skill that will cost you 38 SP and it will deal a massive damage at a short range, however the chances of shock are quite rare.

Mot (Nuclear)

Mot can be a dangerous Persona for the enemies if equipped with Nuke Amp and Concentrate.

Arcana: Death

Fusion Materials:

Bugbear

Fortuna

Skills

Mafreidyne is an innate level nuclear skill that will cost you 26 SP and deal a massive damage at a long range with a technical damage of burn, freeze, or shock.

Megidola is an innate level almighty skill that will cost you 24 SP and deal a massive damage at a longer range.

Marakukaja is an innate level support skill that will cost you 24 SP and it will enhance your defense for the time being.

Concentrate is a level 59 support skill that will cost you 26 SP and make your next magic attack 2.5x more powerful.

Nuke Amp is a level 62 curse skill that will cost you nothing and make your nuclear attacks 50% more powerful.

Cosmic Flare is a level 75 nuclear skill that will cost you 38 SP and it will deal a massive damage at a long range, with the technical ability of burn, freeze, or shock.

Metatron (Bless)

This angel of god is best used as a support Persona given its Debilitate and Angelic Grace skills.

It can also heal and cure your party after learning Salvation. Bless Amp and Fortify Spirit can make it even more powerful.

Arcana: Justice

Fusion Materials:

Archangel

Principality

Trumpeter

Dominion

Skills

Sword Dance is an innate level physical skill that will cost you 25% HP and deal a massive damage at a close range with more chances of critical hit.

Makougaon is an innate level bless skill that will cost you 26 SP and deal a massive damage at a longer range.

Megidolaon is an innate level almighty skill that will cost you 36 SP and it will deal a massive damage at a long range.

Debilitate is an innate level support skill that will cost you 36 SP and it will lower your attack, defense, and agility at close range for the time being.

Charge is a level 82 support skill that will cost you 26 SP and it will make your next physical attack 1.5x more powerful.

Salvation is a level 85 recovery skill that will cost you 84 SP and it will cure and recover HP of all ailments that are not special.

Angelic Grace is a level 90 passive skill that will cost you nothing and it will provide you with 2x evasion against all magical damage excluding Hama, Mudo, and almighty.

Alice (Curse)

Heard of Alice in the Wonderland? Well, this is the same Alice, only this time around she’s stuck in Persona 5 Strikers.

And not just this, with the skills that she has, her Persona can take down an enemy within an instance, giving them a quick death using Megidolaon.

Arcana: Death

Fusion Materials:

Nebiros

Lilith

Bugbear

Dominion

Skills

Mamudoon is an innate level curse skill that will cost you 14 SP and offers a moderate chance of scoring a kill at long range.

Die for Me is a level 81 curse skill that will cost you 20 SP and it will help you score an instant kill at a long range.

Megidolaon is an innate level almighty skill that will cost you 36 SP and it will deal a massive damage at a long range.

Concentrate is an innate level support skill that will cost you 26 SP and it will make your next magic attack 1.5x more powerful.

Survival Trick is a level 78 passive skill that will cost you nothing and it will help you maintain your ground when attacked with insta-death.

Mudo Boost is a level 81 passive skill that will cost you 20 SP and it will help you score an instant kill.

Spell Master! is a level 90 passive skill that will cost you nothing and it will help you utilize magic skills by spending only half of your SP.

Lucifer (Almighty)

Hands down, as the name suggests, he’s the most powerful Persona you can play with at the moment.

He doesn’t deal damage to the enemies, instead he uses his Morning Star skill to make them vanish. You can consider him a one-man army.

Arcana: Star

Fusion Materials:

Black Frost

Mara

Metatron

Alice

Yoshitsune

Skills

Gigantomachia is an innate level physical skill that will cost you 25% HP and deal a massive damage at a long range.

Blazing Hell is an innate level fire skill that will cost you 54 SP and deal a massive damage at a longer range, however the chances of burn are quite scarce.

Rebel Will is an innate level passive skill that will cost you nothing and helps you increase Showtime Gauge at a better rate.

Concentrate is a level 95 support skill that will cost you 15 SP and it will make your next magic attack 2.5x more powerful.

Heat Riser is a level 98 support skill that will cost you 30 SP and it will improve the attack, defense, along with agility of 1 ally for the time being.

Morning Star is a level 96 almighty skill that will cost you 52 SP and it will deal a massive damage at a long range.

Lamentation is a level 99 passive skill that will cost you nothing but recover your SP while taking damage.

Kali (Psy)

She is a Goddess of Hinduism and not just any Goddess, but Goddess of destruction who fights demons across the globe.

Arcana: Empress

Fusion Materials:

Cerberus

Forneus

Skills

Vorpal Blade is an innate level physical skill that will cost you 18% HP and deal a massive damage at a long range with moderate chances of critical hit.

Oni-Kagura is an innate level physical skill that will cost you 18% HP and deal a massive damage at a longer range, whereas the chances of rage are quite scarce.

Psiodyne is an innate level Psychokinesis skill that will cost you 24 SP and it will deal a massive damage at a close range, with the technical damage of mental ailment.

Myriad Slashes is a level 65 physical skill that will cost you 24% HP and it will deal a moderate damage at close range with more chances of critical hit.

Evade Ice is a level 65 physical skill that will cost you nothing and it will offer you 3 chances of escaping ice attacks.

Mapsiodyne is a level 69 Pyschokinesis skill that will cost you 26 SP and it will deal a massive damage at long range with technical damage of mental ailment.

Psycho Force is a level 75 Pyschokinesis skill that will cost you 36 SP and it will deal a massive damage at close range with technical damage of mental ailment.