PS VR 2 Launches For PS5 Beyond 2021, New VR Controller Has DualSense Tech

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced a new next-generation virtual reality headset for PlayStation 5 which remains untitled for the time being but continues to be unofficially dubbed as PlayStation VR 2.

In an official blog post earlier today, senior vice president of platform planning and management Hideaki Nishino stated that PS VR 2 will offer “the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity” as “players will feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset.”

Nishino further added that PS VR 2 will be an improvement over the original PS VR in terms of resolution, field-of-view tracking, comfort, visual fidelity, and ease of use with a single cord connecting to PS5 for a simplified setup.

There will also be other innovations. Nishino noted that a new virtual reality controller will accompany PS VR 2 which focuses greater ergonomics and takes some of the key features found in the new DualSense wireless controller. The latter being a probable hint at the new haptic feedback sensors will allow DualSense holders to physically feel in-game sensations.

It should be noted that a patent filing from last year suggested PS VR 2 to feature haptic feedback generators, presumably on both the controllers and inside of the headset for players to physically experience in-game sensations such as firing weapons and walking on different terrains. The same patent also suggested that the new PS5 virtual reality headset will have improved pressure and comfort sensors to indicate whether a player has worn the headset correctly or not.

Sony had previously stated that PlayStation VR 2 will launch sometime after the PlayStation 5 launch and not alongside. PS VR 2 has now been confirmed for a launch somewhere beyond 2021 as there still is “a lot of development underway.” While that release window could be anywhere down the road, VR enthusiasts will probably be crossing their fingers for a 2022 holiday launch.