Persona 5 Strikers Sophia’s Shop Guide

By Abdullah Shabir

Even the most vigilant of heroes need tools to help them. You can access Sophia’s Shop in Persona 5 Strikers to get weapons, armor and accessories.

Persona 5 Strikers Sophia’s Shop

Sophia’s Shop can be accessed on the Phantom Thieves’ current hideout after Sophia has joined your party in Persona 5 Strikers.

Each item category has its own inventory, and the number of items that can be purchased is limited. The shop’s inventory will expand as you progress through the main story of Persona 5 Strikers.

In addition, focus on the Bond skill Smart Shopper in Persona 5 Strikers to unlock limited-time sales which allow you to purchase specific items at lower prices.

Weapons

To successfully infiltrate jails and deal with the countless enemies and bosses, you will need to arm yourself with the right arsenal of weapons in P5 Strikers.

Joker Weapons

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect
Silver Dagger 1,600 yen 50 Attack
Kukri 2,400 yen 60 Attack
Athame 4,200 yen 78 Attack
Igniter 5,400 yen 84 Attack
Skinning Knife 7,400 yen 102 Attack
Kopis 9,800 yen 120 Attack
Killing Scapel 13,400 yen 138 Attack
Luxurious Kopis 15,800 yen 148 Attack

Skull Weapons

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect
Mace 1,400 yen 52 Attack
Hell Slugger 2,000 yen 50 Attack
Heavy Steel Pipe 3,800 yen 76 Attack
Battle Hammer 4,600 yen 86 Attack
Wicked Iron Pipe 8,400 yen 104 Attack
Heavy Mace 10,200 yen 122 Attack
Spike Rod 12,200 yen 136 Attack
Bush Hammer 14,600 yen 150 Attack

Mona Weapon

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect
Falchion 1,000 yen 44 Attack
Liangshan Sword 1,800 yen 52 Attack
Sonic Blade 3,200 yen 72 Attack
Scimitar 4,200 yen 80 Attack
Talwar 9,200 yen 96 Attack
Sleeper Blade 10,800 yen 114 Attack
Shamshir 11,800 yen 134 Attack
Resting Sword 13,600 yen 140 Attack

Panther Weapons

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect
Heat Whip 2,000 yen 44 Attack
Fundo-Kusari 2,600 yen 52 Attack
Torturer’s Whip 3,200 yen 72 Attack
Goat Leather Whip 4,800 yen 76 Attack
Warrior Whip 8,000 yen 92 Attack
Burn Whip 9,200 yen 116 Attack
Hero Whip 13,000 yen 136 Attack
Whip Sword 14,600 yen 144 Attack

Fox Weapons

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect
Unsigned Sword 1,800 yen 56 Attack
Gunto 2,400 yen 62 Attack
Imitation Sword 4,400 yen 85 Attack
Antique Gunto 5,600 yen 90 Attack
Seishiki Sword 7,200 yen 108 Attack
Orochito 9,400 yen 124 Attack
Empire Sword 13,200 yen 140 Attack
Masamune 15,400 yen 156 Attack

Queen Weapons

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect
Delta Knuckle 1,200 yen 52 Attack
Heavy Grip 1,800 yen 58 Attack
Hell Knuckles 3,800 yen 80 Attack
Clenched Fist 4,800 yen 86 Attack
Metal Duster 8,200 yen 104 Attack
Iron Fist 10,400 yen 122 Attack
Mach Punch 12,400 yen 144 Attack
Demon Fist 14,000 yen 150 Attack

Noir Weapons

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect
Ferring Axe 2,200 yen 60 Attack
Battle Axe 2,600 yen 64 Attack
Bardiche 4,000 yen 82 Attack
Halberd Axe 5,200 yen 92 Attack
Mega Axe 8,200 yen 106 Attack
Crescent Axe 10,600 yen 130 Attack
Great Axe 13,600 yen 144 Attack
Executioner’s Axe 15,400 yen 154 Attack

Sophie Weapons

Weapon Price Weapon Stat Weapon Effect
Spin Attacker 1,400 yen 42 Attack
Super Yo-Yo 2,200 yen 54 Attack
Hand Yo-Yo 3,800 yen 72 Attack
Metal Yo-Yo 5,000 yen 80 Attack
Orbiter 8,000 yen 96 Attack
Century Mark II 10,000 yen 116 Attack
Spiral Comet 12,800 yen 128 Attack
Assassination Yoyo 14,400 yen 140 Attack

Armors

A good defense is just as important as the right weapons. To boost up your defenses in P5 Strikers, you will need to equip the right type of armor for each of your characters.

Male Armor

Protector Price Armor Stat Armor Effect
Shoulder Pads 1,800 yen 36 Defense
Burn Tech Shirt 2,800 yen 46 Defense
Survival Vest 3,800 yen 58 Defense
Cosmic Undies 5,200 yen 72 Defense
Plate Vest 6,800 yen 86 Defense
Strong Notes? 9,200 yen 102 Defense
Athletic Shirt 13,400 yen 118 Defense
Saint’s Tunic 17,000 yen 134 Defense

Female Armor

Protector Price Armor Stat Armor Effect
Battle Camisole 1,800 yen 34 Defense
Magic Camisole 2,800 yen 44 Defense
Robust Apron 3,600 yen 56 Defense
Fine Silk Dress 5,000 yen 68 Defense
Powered Camisole 6,600 yen 84 Defense
Angel’s Cape 9,000 yen 98 Defense
Elysian Robe 13,200 yen 114 Defense
Night Chain 16,800 yen 128 Defense

Unisex Armor

Protector Price Armor Stat Armor Effect
Padded Shirt 1,600 yen 34 Defense
Lynx Camo Vest 2,600 yen 44 Defense
Chain Vest 3,200 yen 56 Defense
Muteppou Vest 4,600 yen 68 Defense
Army Vest 6,000 yen 82 Defense
Engraved Haori 8,400 yen 96 Defense
Papal Robes 12,200 yen 114 Defense
Hope Shirt 15,800 yen 128 Defense

Cat Armor

Name Price (Yen) Armor Stat Armor Effect
Silk Scarf 1,400 yen 34 Defense
Cat Knight’s Collar 2,400 yen 46 Defense
Breeze Scarf 2,800 yen 58 Defense
Water Crown 4,200 yen 70 Defense
Illumina Collar 5,400 yen 84  Defense
Sunken Collar 7,800 yen 100  Defense
Glorious Collar 11,400 yen 116  Defense
Cat’s Feet 15,000 yen 132  Defense

Accessories

Name Price (Yen) Details
Crimson Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming fire damage.
Ice Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming ice damage.
Elec Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming lightning damage.
Wind Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming wind damage.
Atom Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming nuclear damage.
Psychic Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming psychic damage.
Shoten Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming bless damage.
Midnight Ring 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming curse damage.
Spirit Belt 2,600 yen Slightly reduce incoming physical damage.
Soul Choker 32,000 yen  
Bell Anklet 32,000 yen  
Darid’s Talisman 32,000 yen  
Armada Belt 32,000 yen  
Cheetah Socks 32,000 yen Speed +4.
Family Charm 32,000 yen  

Items

Name Price (Yen) Details
Adhesive Bandage 250 yen Restores 20 HP to one ally.
Sugnaolin α 489 yen Restores 50 HP to one ally.
Sugnaolin Z 960 yen
Hot and Sour Tea 160 yen
Terra Sake 160 yen Cures one ally of Sleep.
Mental Floss 160 yen Cures one ally of Forget.
Strength Incense* Increases a persona’s strength stat.
Magic Incense* Increases a persona’s magic stat.
Agility Incense* Increases a persona’s agility stat.
Endurance Incense* Increases a persona’s endurance stat.
Luck Incense* Increases a persona’s luck stat.

