Gran Turismo 7 Delayed To 2022, God Of War: Ragnarok Potentially Delayed As Well

Gran Turismo 7 has been pushed back by another year as developer Polyphony Digital continues to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

Speaking with GQ in a recent interview, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan stated Gran Turismo 7 “has been impacted by COVID-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022” for PlayStation 5.

“Some critical aspects” of the game have suffered in the past few months which requires additional development time. Sony has hence decided to give that time to Polyphony Digital by delaying the release by another year. Sony has promised to share more details when available.

Gran Turismo 7 was announced last year without a release date. The game was then officially pegged to release in the first half of 2021 before speculations moved that release window into the second half. Sony has made it clear that a final release date will only be announced when the game has been finished.

Gran Turismo 7 may not be the only PlayStation 5 game to be delayed. Ryan stated that Sony is “feeling pretty good” about Returnal and Horizon Forbidden West releasing this year, which basically points at a release in the second half of 2021 as stated before as well.

God of War: Ragnarok however was missing from the mentions. The untitled sequel has already been confirmed to have a 2021 release window but may possibly be on the verge of slipping into 2022 just like Gran Turismo 7. If developer Santa Monica Studio refrains from providing any updates by summers, God of War: Ragnarok will understandably not be a holiday offering of 2021.

Gran Turismo 7 has so far been stated to be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and hence will not be releasing for the older PlayStation 4 as a cross-generation offering. That has to do with the amount of graphical enhancements used which would be impossible to sustain on older hardware.