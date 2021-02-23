Was Gears Of War 2 Remastered Just Teased? Fans Would Like To Believe So

Something is happening behind the scenes which fans believe (or would love to believe) has to do with a Gears of War 2 remastered announcement.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the official Gears of War account teased an image showing an unidentified hand holding a few COG tags. The image shares similarities with the box art of Gears of War 2 where protagonist Marcus Fenix was holding COG tags as well. Hence, fans were quick to assume that the account was possibly teasing Gears of War 2 remastered.

There has been no official acknowledgement from either developer or publisher since then. The account however did return to remind that Gears 5 still remains a primary focus. The teaser image from before hence may have nothing to do with Gears of War 2 remastered but might as well be for new content that The Coalition will be pushing for Gears 5 in an upcoming season.

We LOVE the enthusiasm…but we are all #Gears5 up over here. 💪 — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) February 23, 2021

Gears of War 2 was released exclusively for Xbox 360 back in 2008 under the leadership of producer Rod Fergusson and designer Cliff Bleszinski. Both developers have since then moved on to find new homes with Fergusson now overseeing Diablo at Blizzard Entertainment and Bleszinski rebounding from the closure of his co-founded Boss Key Productions studio a few years back.

Gears of War 2 remastered would actually be a massive move since the original was only playable on a single platform. With Xbox Game Pass and the involvement of Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft could do well to bring back the second installment in the franchise for new audience.