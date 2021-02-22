There Will Be No Diablo 2 Resurrected Microtransactions

Blizzard Entertainment will be keeping the newly announced Diablo 2 Resurrected as close to the original experience as possible.

While speaking with ScreenRant in a recent interview, principal designer Rob Gallerani confirmed that Diablo 2 Resurrected will feature no microtransactions. There will hence be no in-game shop to let players purchase cosmetics or other premium items. Blizzard made it clear that the remaster will be similar to the original in terms of gameplay and which requires no in-game monetization.

Elsewhere, Blizzard has also confirmed that Diablo 2 Resurrected will have mod support. The developer however did not clarify if modding will be available at release or be added somewhere post-release.

Modding is not new to the acclaimed franchise. The original Diablo 2 as well as the first Diablo game received many mods over the years, most of which are no longer active or compatible with the current version.

There have in addition been particular modders who have dedicated their lives to recreate Diablo 2 for modern-day feasibility. The arrival of Diablo 2 Resurrected will however put that modding work to rest.

📜 MOD SUPPORT Why you would want to manipulate this Hell? Are you some sort of demon yourself? Woe! Yes, mod support will be here in Diablo II. I beg of you to go easy on a poor old man. — Diablo (@Diablo) February 20, 2021

Diablo 2 Resurrected was officially announced at BlizzConline on the weekend. The announcement was however leaked beforehand and confirmed the long-rumored project to be a remaster and not a remake.

That should not be a concern though. The released footage ascertains that Diablo 2 Resurrected looks beautiful with all cinematics, audio, and graphics remastered to run in 60 frames per second without any major gameplay changes. Much like StarCraft Remastered, players will be able to toggle between both the classic and remastered graphics on the fly.

Diablo 2 Resurrected will be receiving a technical alpha soon. Its release has been set for late 2021 for all major platforms, including the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as Nintendo Switch.