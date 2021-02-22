2020 Saw The Most E-Rated Games In Recent Years: ESRB

A record-setting number of games were given an E for Everyone rating by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) in 2020.

According to a report by the self-regulatory organization on the weekend, nearly half of all games released in 2020 were suitable for the whole family. That comes to about 2,058 games or 49 percent of all physical and console downloadable games released last year which ESRB awarded an E rating.

While the number of E-rated games are always higher than any other category, 2020 saw the most E-rated games in the past couple of years. The figures put forth by ESRB suggests a probable surge in the popularity and demand of games that are suitable for the whole family. This trend will likely continue as the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X libraries are populated in the coming years.

In 2020 more physical and console downloadable video games were E-rated than 2018 or 2019!

M for Mature was the least common rating in 2020 with just 14 percent of all physical and console downloadable games or about 588 games which ESRB rated required players to be above the age of 17 years old. That also saw a slight increment in the past couple of years. There were 9 percent M-rated games released in 2018 which went on to 13 percent in 2019.

Furthermore, T for Teen 13+ accounted for 21 percent and E10+ for Everyone 10+ accounted for 16 percent of all games released in 2020.