The Rogue Might Be The Next Diablo 4 Class

It appears that Blizzard Entertainment will be revealing a brand new class as well as new details for Diablo 4 at BlizzConline after all.

Taking to Reddit earlier today, well-known insider PracticalBrush12 stated that the Rogue will be the fourth class to join Diablo 4 at launch. She will be able to use a variety of weapons including swords, daggers, crossbows, and bows for either close or ranged combat, or perhaps a hybrid of sorts. She will apparently also be quite mobile on the battlefield.

The Rogue was one of the original classes introduced in the first Diablo game. She was later corrupted by demonic influence and returned in Diablo 2 as one of the early bosses, Blood Raven with the ability to summon the undead.

Back in December, game director Luis Barriga teased there could possibly be “something chunky” in store for Diablo 4 fans at BlizzConline. The tease was immediately taken as confirmation for a class reveal. How exactly does that fit in with the Rogue class remains to be seen but she will apparently be missing an ear, according to the leak. Perhaps Barriga was playing around with someone taking a chunk out of the new class of the game.

Blizzard Entertainment has previously stated that Diablo 4 will be launching with five playable classes, three of which have already been shown: the barbarian, the sorceress, and the druid. With the potential addition of the Rogue, fans are left to start speculating about the fifth and final class.

Diablo 4 remains in active development and without a release date. The latest earnings call had publisher Activision Blizzard pointing out the obvious that the sequel will not be releasing in 2021. Fans should just hold on to a release window of somewhere in 2023 or 2024 at the earliest.

BlizzConline takes place on February 19 and 20. This will be the first digital-only rendition of the annual event in history because of COVID-19.