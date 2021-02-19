Did You Catch Reptile And Kabal In The Mortal Kombat Movie Trailer?

The new Mortal Kombat movie trailer was released earlier today with several notable characters from the franchise making appearances in brutal fashion.

Scorpion and Sub-Zero, Liu Kang and Kung Lao, Jax and Sonya Blade, Kano, Raiden, Shang Tsung, Mileena, as well as Goro were all given some amount of screen time. However, there were also a couple of more characters that appeared in the Mortal Kombat movie trailer but for a microsecond at best.

Reptile for starters can be seen fighting Kano at the very end of the Mortal Kombat movie trailer. He was a hidden character in the original Mortal Kombat game and also appeared for an exclusive bout with Liu Kang in the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie. Hence, it is only fitting that Reptile returns, albeit in pure reptilian nature, in the new Mortal Kombat movie which serves as a new 2021 reboot.

Reptile can be spotted at around the 2:24 mark in the trailer. Furthermore, as now evident, the heart Kano holds in his hands afterwards has to be of Reptile as this was his original fatality move from the first game.

Kabal can also be similarly spotted in the Mortal Kombat movie trailer. He is the one fighting Liu Kang around 1:45 and again at 1:50 in the trailer. Kabal seemingly perishes to a flaming dragon that can be seen summoned by Liu Kang and which stands as one of his regular fatalities from the games.

The new Mortal Kombat movie will be featuring far more characters than shown in the trailer. Its official IMDB listing confirms actress Elissa Cadwell for example to be playing Nitara, the winged vampire who debuted in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance. The cast might be updated later on to reveal more appearances.

Mortal Kombat will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16, 2021. Unlike past movies based on the franchise, this new reboot will be rated R and for good reason. There will be a lot of gore and violence as well as several nods to some of the most popular fatalities in the Mortal Kombat franchise.