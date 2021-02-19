How to Get The Palindrome Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

In this guide, we will explain How to Get the Palindrome in Destiny 2, one of the classic hand cannons from the original Destiny. We will be going over all the details, including how to get the weapon, its perks & god rolls to look out for.

How to Get The Palindrome in Destiny 2

The fan-favorite Palindrome hand cannon from Destiny 1 has been brought back with the latest season of Destiny 2.

As of this moment, there is only 1 way of acquiring the weapon and we will be telling you about that.

The Palindrome Hand Cannon

The only way you can acquire the Palindrome hand cannon in Destiny 2 right now is by playing the Weekly Nightfall: The Ordeal Strike.

The Palindrome is in a weekly rotation with 2 other weapons:

The Swarm

Shadow Price

The rotation order for these weapons never changes. This means that if you got Shadow Price this week then you will get Palindrome after the next weekly reset. (weekly reset happens every Tuesday)

Keep in mind that it is not guaranteed that you will get the weapon drop on your first Nightfall completion.

So, when you are certain that this is the week you should keep doing the Weekly Nightfall until you get the drop.

Stats and Perks

The Palindrome is a Void hand cannon from Destiny 1. It has a fire rate of 140RPM.

The original Palindrome had the “Luck in the Chamber” perk but this time around the hand cannon comes with the “Bottomless Grief” Perk.

Bottomless Grief

If a player is the last survivor of his fireteam, Bottomless Grief fills the magazine with each kill.

This perk is useful in PvE when players are waiting for their team to respawn but it doesn’t seem all that helpful when used in PvP modes like Gambit and Crucible unless you find the right god roll for it.

You can also pair Bottomless Grief with Rampage to clear out hordes of enemies in-game modes like Trials of Osiris.

God rolls

We will be discussing the best PvE, and PvP god rolls for the Palindrome below.

PvE Godroll

Corkscrew Rifling or Hammer-Forced Rifling

Appended Mag

Overflow or Outlaw

Rampage

Corkscrew Rifling gives this hand cannon a nice range, stability boost, while Hammer-Forced Rifling only increases the maximum effective range.

Appended mag can help you increase the overall magazine capacity of this hand cannon, making it extremely useful in PvE situations

PvP Godroll

Hammer-Forced Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Quickdraw

Rangefinder

These rolls turn out to be extremely effective when using the Palindrome in PvP playlists.

Hammer-Forced Rifling and Ricochet Rounds will boost your weapon’s maximum range, and as a bonus, Ricochet Rounds also bounce your bullets off hard surfaces.

The most important perk for doing PvP with this hand cannon is Rangefinder. This perk paired with Quickdraw makes the Palindrome viable to use even on medium-ranged maps.