Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 12 Challenges Guide

In this guide, we will discuss how to complete all of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 12 Challenges. We will take a look at how to finish them in the most efficient way possible. As the 5th season is about to end these challenges are very important. Let’s get started:

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 12 Challenges

Season five of Fortnite is one of the longest seasons have in the game and every time a season ends the final challenge is are very important to get the highest rewards from the battle pass.

There is a total of seven challenges in the 12th week of Fortnite Season 5. These challenges were not live at the time of writing this guide but they might be when you are reading them.

Let’s take a look at the challenges as well as the tips that will help you out to complete them.

Challenges

Deal at least 200 damage within 15 seconds of gliding

Visit Scenic Sport, Gorgeous George, and Mount Kay

Find a family portrait from a shipwreck

Hit three different opponents with a harpoon gun

Throw a fish back into the water

Destroy inflatable tube men in llamas at gas stations

Catch at least 3 different weapon types from fishing spots

There are fishing-related challenges this week as well. They are not very hard but there will be other guides on our site helping you with the hard challenges in Fortnite.

For dealing damage after gliding, you can always jump off a tall structure and then cause damage to an enemy.

As more locations for the challenges are revealed, this guide will be updated, but even without that, you guys know what to do.

The reward for completing all these quests is 140,000 XP, in essence, 20,000 XP for each separate quest.

There is also a five-stage legendary quest that will yield an XP of 55,000 on the first stage on then 22,000 for the remaining four stages each.

This legendary quest will get you a total of 280,000 XP, and this will be a great help to your Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass.

The legendary quest is to hit an opponent within 10 seconds after zero-point dashing.

These challenges will let you explore new places on the map so that you can have some fun along the way.