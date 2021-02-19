Diablo 2 Resurrected Leaked Ahead Of BlizzConline, Releasing In 2021

The appearance of Diablo 2 Resurrected at BlizzConline has been leaked ahead of schedule alongside several new details.

Taking to Reddit earlier today, known insider PracticalBrush12 stated that Diablo 2 Resurrected will be a remaster and not a remake as some previous rumors have claimed. Blizzard Entertainment will be opening up an early technical alpha soon with a release set for later in 2021 for all major platforms, including Nintendo Switch. That makes for a simultaneous release which fans will surely appreciate.

Diablo 2 Resurrected will be running in 60 frames per second without any major gameplay changes. Much like StarCraft Remastered, players will be able to toggle between both the classic and remastered graphics on the fly.

There will however be a few quality-of-life improvements. In addition to remastered audio and cinematics, Diablo 2 Resurrected will have an advanced stats summary tab as well as a shared stash, auto-gold pickup, and support for controllers. The remastered game will further allow players to compare items on the fly and make use of cross-progression between supported platforms.

There will apparently be no always-online requirements except that players will have to go online once to register their game, after which they can continue to play offline if they want.

Diablo 2 remastered has been claimed to be coming from developer Vicarious Visions, the New York-based studio behind the recent Crash Bandicoot remasters. That as well as the rest of the claims will be confirmed soon as BlizzConline takes place on February 19 and 20. This will be the first digital-only rendition of the annual event in history because of COVID-19. Blizzard is expected to share some updates on the upcoming Diablo Immortals mobile game as well.

Elsewhere, and perhaps the biggest news for Diablo 4 fans, Blizzard Entertainment will be revealing the Rogue as the fourth class at BlizzConline.