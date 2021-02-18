Nioh 2 Update Adds DLSS Support And Ryu Hayabusa Skin

Nioh 2 has received a “small update” by developer and publisher Koei Tecmo but which adds a couple of big features.

According to patch notes from earlier today, update 1.26 firstly adds support for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) for the new Nvidia RTX graphics cards which Nioh 2 players will be able to find under graphic settings. The image upscaling technology uses artificial intelligence to boost (and stabilize) frame-rates for higher resolutions and higher settings, and which “can be switched outside of missions” in the game.

Secondly, update 1.26 adds the “Dragon Ninja” transformation which players will be able to “acquire by accessing Boons from the Shrine” menu in the game. The transformation is basically a bonus skin to celebrate the recent announcement of Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection and which will allow players to “transform themselves into Ryu Hayabusa in Nioh 2.”

In an interview from last month, Nioh franchise director and producer Fumihiko Yasuda teased a Ninja Gaiden-related announcement in the near future. He stated how important Ryu Hayabusa is as a character and that he “would definitely like to have him make an appearance again in a game coming soon.”

While the tease naturally had fans crossing their fingers for a new Ninja Gaiden game, it appears that Yasuda was just teasing the new (and slick) Dragon Ninja transformation skin in Nioh 2.

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition was released on February 5, 2021. The bundle sports several performance and visual improvements over its base game, and particularly takes advantage of the new PlayStation 5 hardware and features. For the PC version, players will be able to make use of 60 to 120 frames per second, and support for 4K as well as ultra wide-screen displays.

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition also includes all previously released content and updates, including all three expansion packs: The Tengu’s Disciple, Darkness in the Capital, and The First Samurai for a retail price of $50.