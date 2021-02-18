Horizon Zero Dawn PS VR Rumors Start Flying Again

Horizon Zero Dawn was rumored well over a year ago to be receiving a virtual reality spin-off built within the same universe for PlayStation VR. While that never came to be, the same rumor mill has started churning once again.

According to job listings spotted earlier today, developer Firesprite seeks new staffers for a “VR action adventure project adapted from one of the most original and successful multimillion-selling console IP titles in the last 10 years.”

Firesprite has reportedly (via PushSquare) been specifically referencing PS VR and a “multimillion selling action RPG” in its older job listings. The studio for those unaware was previously behind The Persistence, a hit survival roguelite horror game which was released on PlayStation VR back in 2018.

“This is an exceptionally exciting project, partnering with the IP holder to create a whole new chapter in the exciting and highly original universe they have established, utilizing the full immersive capabilities in VR to build a new narrative for fans and newcomers alike,” reads the requirements for a lead producer and which further heats up speculations that Firesprite has been working to bring a known PlayStation franchise into virtual reality.

Firesprite however has not mentioned Horizon Zero Dawn anywhere in its job listings. Sony Interactive Entertainment as well as developer Guerrilla Games have noted in the past that the Horizon universe holds great potential in telling so many more stories and sharing so many more experiences. Those old rumors about a Horizon Zero Dawn PS VR game hence were noteworthy.

Horizon Zero Dawn was originally released on PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and landed on PC in August 2020. Guerrilla Games has since then wrapped up the game to focus all resources into the ongoing development of the new Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West remains without a release date but was recently being speculated to release for PlayStation 5 in either late 2021 or early 2022. The sequel brings back Aloy to explore a new frontier of a post-apocalyptic America as she and her comrades head further down to the Pacific coast.