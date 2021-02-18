Call Of Duty Website Accidentally Slips Outbreak Zombies Mode

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as well as Warzone are definitely receiving a large-scale zombies mode called Outbreak just as recent rumors claimed.

Earlier today, the official Call of Duty website accidentally posted an advertisement header for Outbreak ahead of its announcement. The image welcomed players to a “new, large-scale zombies experience” before being taken down. There was also a broken button to watch a reveal trailer which can only mean that publisher Activision will be coming around to make an official announcement in the coming days.

Outbreak has been rumored to be an open-world zombies mode for Black Ops Cold War where players will team up to face an undead horde in typical Treyarch fashion. The real excitement for the upcoming announcement however lies in the presumption that the new zombies mode will also be coming to Warzone as part of a time-limited thematic event. There have also been other rumors that additional zombies-based events will possibly be centered around Outbreak.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will be kick-starting the new, second season on February 25, 2021. Treyarch has not made any reveals yet as to what to expect from the new season in terms of content. The timing of the leak however can hardly be ignored. Outbreak will safely be part of the second season in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

According to leakers and insiders from past weeks, Samantha Maxis, who has been fighting against hordes of zombies across numerous zombie-centered narratives, will be joining as a new playable operator in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. John “Soap” MacTavish, who has been a main character in the original Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 story arcs, has been said to be joining as another playable operator.