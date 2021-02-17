Will Valheim Release for PS5, Xbox Series or Nintendo Switch?

Valheim, a survival game based in Viking mythology, was released at the beginning of this month on Steam. Since then, it has become immensely popular, and is now leading people to ask if we’ll be getting a Valheim release for other platforms like the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, or Switch.

So far, there hasn’t been any information forthcoming, especially since the game only released around two weeks ago and is still very much in early access. It’s likely that developer Iron Gate AB is working on getting the game to a full release first before thinking about ports, but who knows.

Various other highly popular games that started out on PC in Early Access have made the jump to other platforms before a full release, such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and ARK: Survival Evolved. However, both of those came after months or years of work to get them to that point.

Any Valheim release that comes to other consoles would likely need a similar amount of work done to get to the point where it can be trusted to reliably work on any consoles, rather than PC. But with the game’s simple graphical style and gameplay, hopefully it won’t take too long.

At the same time, however, Iron Gate AB could also take the Hades route, keeping their game on PC until they’re ready for full release and only then porting it to the Switch, Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X. Once again, since the game only came out on February 2, it’s really too early to tell or expect Iron Gate AB to reveal plans for any future Valheim release.

With over two million players in the game so far, it looks like so far Valheim is shaping up to be a great success in the survival game genre. With luck, the game’s developers will be able to give us more information on ports in the future. For now, it seems like it’s stuck on PC.