Resident Evil Revelations 3 Coming After Village, Timed Switch Exclusive

A recent leak by an insider has apparently revealed that we’ll be getting Resident Evil Revelations 3 soon after Resident Evil 8 has been released. It will also supposedly be a timed exclusive for the Nintendo Switch. However, this hasn’t been confirmed yet, so take it with a grain of salt.

Resident Evil Revelations is a co-operative spinoff of the Resident Evil franchise, focusing on various Resident Evil heroes becoming engulfed in a variety of different stories, ranging from terrorist attacks to more shenanigans from the Wesker family.

The leaker in question, who goes by AestheticGamer on Twitter, claims that the game will be coming out sometime in 2020 or 2021 after Village has been released. It won’t be called Revelations 3, either, but will instead apparently be called Resident Evil: Outrage.

Apparently, the game is being released along with Village in order to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, and will, again, be at least a timed exclusive on the Nintendo Switch. Resident Evil Revelations 3 would be the first time a game in the spinoff series makes its way to the Switch first.

Of course, there’s no guarantee yet that this information is actually true. A Nintendo Direct will be happening tomorrow at 2 PM Pacific Time that will show a number of games, but whether a Resident Evil game is part of that remains to be seen.

Alongside the game’s release date and general existence, AestheticGamer also claims that Rebecca Chambers, a duotagonist from Resident Evil 0, will also be making a re-appearance in the game, along with other characters that AestheticGamer is keeping hidden for now.

If there is a Resident Evil Revelations 3 announcement, it will be tomorrow during the Nintendo Direct. Otherwise, if you’re a fan of that series, all you can do is wait until Resident Evil 8 fully releases on May 7 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC.