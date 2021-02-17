Gotham Knights Universe Will Be A New Version Of DC Universe

Warner Bros Montreal already put paid to the possibility of their upcoming game Gothic Knights being a continuation of the Arkham games when they announced Batman was dead and wouldn’t be appearing. Apparently, the Gotham Knights universe is intended to be a new take on the DC Universe going forward.

Rather than being another Batman-focused title, Gotham Knights will instead be focusing on his various sidekicks, including Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. Splitting it further from the Arkham games is the reveal that the game’s combat will be very different.

Each of the different sidekicks has their own individual combat style, and with the game also supporting story co-op. Mitch Dyer, a writer for the game, said that the intent of the story is to show how Batman’s death has affected all of his former partners and hopefully make the story more engaging.

The Gotham Knights universe will throw these four former Batman sidekicks into the fray by having them defend Gotham City against the Court of Owls, a secret society attempting to dominate Gotham City from the shadows.

If Gotham Knights does intend to bring in a new DC universe that works to upset normal plotlines, hopefully the game is able to do so and make the stories compelling as well. Should the game do well, Gotham Knights may only be the first in a series of similar DC games.

Of course, we haven’t really heard anything else about the game since it was first announced last year, though it’s possible that Warner Bros Montreal is just waiting until the summer to give us a gameplay preview. With luck we’ll be able to see how each of the characters plays as well.

While there’s still no confirmed release date, hopefully the Gotham Knights universe begun by this game turns out well. The game is supposed to come out sometime this year on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC.