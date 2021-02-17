Diablo 2 Resurrected Rumored For BlizzConline

Blizzard Entertainment might finally be ready to officially announce (and reveal) the long-rumored Diablo 2 Resurrected in the coming days.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known insider Metro claimed that the highly anticipated remaster of the acclaimed second installment in the franchise will be part of BlizzConline which takes place in a couple of days.

In addition, another known insider Kaiser499 made the same claim on the weekend. Both sources previously leaked Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 ahead of their official announcements. The chances of finally seeing Diablo 2 Resurrected at BlizzConline are hence definitely high.

For the people asking for Blizzcon leaks.

I've already mentoined everything. Short summary: – Lower your expectations

– Some progress reports on OW2

– OW1 is dead

– Diablo 2 remaster — Metro (@Metro_OW) February 16, 2021

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic

Diablo II Resurrected

Hearthstone Expansion

Diablo: Immortal Release Date

Mobile Announcement(s)? (Warcraft Pet Battle Game)

New Heroes, Maps, Lore Sneak Peek for Overwatch 2

New Class, Area Reveal for Diablo IV#blizzconline #leaks pic.twitter.com/blDKltJrzl — Kaiser499 (@Kaiser499) February 15, 2021

Blizzard has been rumored to be remastering Diablo 2 for at least a couple of years now. The remaster has so far been dubbed Diablo 2 Resurrected but which might as well be titled differently in the end.

The unannounced project has been hyped up to be more than just a simple overhaul since most of the code and assets have been made from scratch for a completely modern-day experience. That however remains to be seen since the same was claimed about Warcraft 3 Reforged as well.

Should Diablo 2 Resurrected appear at BlizzConline in the coming days, expect a release around the 2021 holiday season. BlizzConline takes place on February 19 and 20. This will be the first digital-only rendition of the annual event in history because of COVID-19.