The Artisan Table is a very important placeable item in the world of Valheim as it unlocks higher-tier crafting structures. In this Valheim guide on how to make an Artisan Table, we will tell you all about the Artisan Table and how you can craft one.

How to Make the Artisan Table in Valheim

It can be a little tricky and is a long process to craft the Artisan Table, but that’s why we are here to help! So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

If you want to excel in Valheim and unlock high-tier crafting structures, the Artisan Table is an essential fixture.

The Items required to craft an Artisan Table are:

2x Dragon tear

10x Wood

The Artisan Table will unlock once you have killed the 4th Boss, Moder. First, you have to summon the Dragon Boss by finding and placing the three dragon eggs on the sacrificial altar.

Once you have summoned the boss, you have to kill the boss to obtain the Dragon tears. You can now construct the Artisan table.

You can now begin to construct essential fixtures like the Blast Furnace, Windmill and Spinning Wheel with the Artisan Table.

Blast Furnace

Items required in making the Blast Furnace are:

Artisan Table

20x Fine Wood

20x Stones

10x Iron

5x Surtling Cores

Once you have the Artisan Table, you will be able to craft black metal scraps into bars through Blast Furnace. These bars will, in turn, be used in crafting strong weapons and armors like Black Metal Ategir, Black Metal Axe, Black Metal Sword, Black Metal Knife and Black Metal Shield.