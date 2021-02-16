Valheim Resources Locations Guide

Valheim is a survival game, and all survival games require players to farm various resources to build items that they need to survive in a secluded location. This guide will help you locate all the basic resources in the world of Valheim.

Valheim Resources Locations

Resources in Valheim can be divided into 4 different categories:

Metals: Different types of Metals and ores

Wood: Types of wood from different trees

Food Items: All consumable resources that provide health and stamina

Miscellaneous: Resources that don’t fall into a particular category

Below we’ve listed all resources according to their respective categories and mentioned their locations so that you can easily find what you’re looking for.

Metals

Tin Ore Can be mined from tin deposits in Meadows and the Black Forest Tin Made by refining tin ore in Smelter Copper Ore Can be mined from copper veins in the Black Forest Copper Made by refining copper ore in Smelter Iron Ore Can be mined from the iron veins in the Mountains or picked up in the Swamp (Bog Iron) Iron Made by refining iron ore in Smelter, and can be found in chests in the world Silver Ore Can be mined from silver veins in the Mountains Silver Made by refining silver ore in Smelter Black Metal Scrap Can be taken by killing Fuling Black Metal Made by refining black metal scraps in Blast Furnace

Wood

Ancient Bark Can be harvested from the Ancient trees in the Swamp Core Wood Can be harvested from the Pines in the Black Forest area Fine Wood Can be harvested from Birchs Wood Can be harvested from Trees, or branches can be picked throughout the map

Food Items

Cooked Meat Can be made by using Raw Meat on any Cooking Station Mushroom Can be found growing around areas in Meadows and the Black Forest Neck Tail Can be obtained by killing Neck Raw Meat Can be obtained by hunting Deers and Boars

Miscellaneous