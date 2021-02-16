Playstation Studios Boss Is Most Excited For God Of War Ragnarok

The Playstation 5 has a large number of different games that are currently in the works and slated to come out sometime this year or within the next few years. Herman Hulst, the boss of Playstation Studios, is particularly excited for God of War Ragnarok, the sequel to 2018’s God of War game.

Various other Playstation developers around the world got a chance to reveal which Playstation 5 games they were most excited for in a recent post on the official Playstation blog. Many were excited for Arkane Studios’s Deathloop, others for Guerrilla Games’s Horizon: Forbidden West, and even one for From Software’s Elden Ring.

While we haven’t seen anything about a sequel to 2018’s God of War, the game did get critical acclaim when it came out. It introduced us to a new mythological setting after God of War 3, a massive world to explore, and above all else a Kratos that had gone through a great deal of character development.

The story of God of War Ragnarok will most likely be focusing on that apocalyptic event occurring, after Kratos and his son Atreus kickstarted it in the final boss battle of the game. Considering that Ragnarok results in the destruction of the world and the death of the Norse gods, it’s sure to be an enormous spectacle.

Hulst isn’t alone in being excited for the game, either. Brian Horton, the creative director of Insomniac Games’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, also said he was excited for Ragnarok due to the previous game’s new mechanics, setting, and dynamic between Kratos and Atreus as father and son.

We’ll hopefully see more of God of War Ragnarok as we progress through the year, and hopefully by then plenty of people will have bought a Playstation 5 and be able to play it. But until then, all we can hope for is that the game will be even better than the last God of War game. The game will be available on both Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.