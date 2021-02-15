Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge Guide

Pokemon Go has brought a Valentine’s Day themed event to its players. If you’ve got nothing to do on the 14th of February, then this might be your chance to get into this event. In this guide for Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge, we’ll be showing you what Pokemon to catch.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge

The Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge will have you running around to capture various Pokemon to add to your roster.

You should get yourself equipped for all the necessary pre-requisites with the help of this Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Challenge guide.

Valentine’s Day Challenge Objectives

The challenge started on the 14th of February and will continue until the 18th of February in Pokemon Go. You might want to grab your Pokeballs and roll out to catch ‘em all before the clock runs out.

You’ll have to catch the following Pokemon in order to earn the rewards.

Nidoran (male)

Nidoran (female)

Espeon

Umbreon

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Latias

Latios

Alomomola

Completing the challenge rewards the player with the following items:

3 Silver Pinap Berries

3 Rocket Radars

2 Charged TMs

How to Catch Pokemon

How to Catch Nidoran

Nidoran can be found in the wild near lakes, marches, and industrial areas. Just keep a lookout and there are chances you’ll definitely find a Nidoran somewhere in the Pokemon world. However, this is one of the easier parts of the challenge.

How to Catch Espeon and Umbreon

Finding Espeon and Umbreon in the wild can definitely be a time-consuming process. In order to get lucky with this catch, you are going to have to go to 3-star raids at local gyms. Simply catch them in a raid and you should be good to go. Note that evolving an Eevee does not count for this Valentine’s Day Collection challenge.

How to Catch Alomomola

You can find Alomomola during this Valentine’s Day Collection challenge as a reward for Field Research. You can also catch one during a raid if you’re lucky.

Catching Alomomola through the Field Research task needs you to find the “Win 2 Raids” or “Catch 20 Luvdisc” objectives. Completing these will reward you with an Almomola.

How to Catch Latias and Latios

Latias and Latios can be caught on Valentine’s Day by defeating them in a 5-star Legendary Raid. Try to see if a friend can invite you to a remote raid in order to catch either of these two Pokemon.

How to Catch Plusle and Minun

Plusle and Minun are definitely more frequent in the wild now ever since the last update. Try using incense and catching both of these little brats for your Valentine’s Day challenge.

You can complete the “Catch 11 Pokemon” Field Research Task to get a Plusle or Minun (Guaranteed).

You can find it in the wild in North America, South America and Africa.

How to Catch Illumise and Volbeat

You can find Illumise and Volbeat wandering around in the wild. Illumise will be spawning in America and Africa. Volbeat, however, can probably be seen everywhere. You can also opt for field research missions to get either of the two Pokemon.

The “Take a snapshot of your buddy” will pit you against a Volbeat, while the “Play with your buddy” task will allow you to catch an Illumise.