One of the many recipes that you can follow and cook amazing dishes in Genshin Impact includes Almond Tofu. In this guide, we will teach you how to make some Almond Tofu in Genshin Impact.

How to Make Almond Tofu in Genshin Impact

To make Almond Tofu you need to get its recipe first and then the required ingredients so you can finally cook it.

Almond Tofu Recipe

In order to make the dish, you first need to obtain its recipe. Almond Tofu recipe is found in one of the many popular places in the game, the Wangshu Inn. Go got Wangshu Inn and make your way to the kitchen, which is the home of Smiley Yanxio.

Wander around in the kitchen and inspect the shelves. Eventually, on one of the shelves, you will be able to find the recipe. Now that you have the recipe, you can finally craft it, but first, you need to acquire all the ingredients.

Cooking the Dish

Now that you have your hands on the recipe, you can now find the ingredients mentioned in the recipe. There are three main ingredients for this dish as follows:

3x Milk, which can be bought from Liyue’s Harbor. Go to the Second Life Store and pay 100 Moras to get it.

1x Sugar which is acquired by processing sweet Flower at the cooking station.

1x Almond which is bought from the Liyue’s Second Life store by paying 120 Mora.

Finally, after you have acquired the ingredients, you can just access the cooking station and cook your Almond Tofu.

Almond Tofu Buff

Cooking the dish will certainly have some benefits. Like other dishes, Almond Tofu also gives a buff to you and your party. This buff becomes very helpful in battle as it contributes to different stats as follows:

Increases entire party’s ATK by 66 to 95 for 300 seconds.

In Co-Op mode, increases the characters ATK by 65 to 95 for a period of 300 seconds.

Therefore, cooking the dish will surely prove to be fruitful for you and your party in battle as apparently the buff considerably increases ATK stats.