How to Catch Alomomola in Pokemon Go

Catching Alomomola is required to finish the Valentine’s Day Collection Challenges and receive the rewards.

Catching this Pokemon is a bit tricky as it’s only available through certain methods, 2 to be precise.

You can try to catch the Alomomola by either doing Field Research or by doing Raids. Both of these activities are very luck-based and that’s why catching Alomomola is a bit tricky.

Catching Alomomola by doing Field Research

If you opt for the Field Research method, you should be on the lookout for the following objectives while spinning Poke Stops:

Win 2 Raids

Catch 20 Luvdisc

Completing either one of these will grant you an Alomomola. Just make sure that you have at least 1 slot open to claim either one of these objectives. Because if all 3 of your slots are already filled with tasks then you cannot pick another one.

If you don’t get lucky and these tasks don’t drop for you during Poke Stops, then you’ll have to go with the Raid method.

Catching Alomomola by doing Raids

Alomomola is available in Three-Star Raids throughout the Valentine’s Day Event.

You can either find a raid near your location or a friend who already has access to one can invite you to their party. Going in these raids with two or more people will make it a lot easier for you.

Once you confront the Alomomola, use any of the following counters to easily bag him and complete your challenge.

Alomomola Counters

The following are the Counters when fighting an Alomomola:

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Raikou with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Solar Beam

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Three-Star Raids can be a bit of a challenge when done alone but with an able party, you should be able to cheese it without any hindrances.

Shiny Alomomola

This is not mentioned in Valentine’s Event but the Shiny Alomomola is also available to catch. All of the methods discussed for catching an Alomomola apply here as well.

The Shiny Alomomola will randomly appear for you in either a Raid or a Field Trip so your best bet is to do as many of these as you can until the Shiny Alomomola turns up for you.

And this is How to Catch Alomomola in Pokemon Go during the Valentine’s Collection Event.