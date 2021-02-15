In this Genshin Impact Mondstadters in Liyue walkthrough, we’ll explain how to begin and complete the Mondstadters in Liyue side quest during the Lantern Rite Event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Mondstadters in Liyue

Mondstadters in Liyue is one of the side quests that you’ll encounter during the Lantern Rite event.

The side quest will be given to you by 2 NPCs and it’ll require you to perform three different tasks for them to complete the side quest.

Upon completion of the quest, you’ll be rewarded with Primogems, Festive Fever, and Mora.

How to Start the Quest?

To begin Mondstadters in Liyue, head over to the Wanmins Restaurant in Liyue Harbor and meet up with Freki and Geri.

They’ll ask you for some favors and this will kick start the quest.

Crafting Xiao Lantern

For the first part of the quest, you’ll be asked to craft a Xiao Lantern.

For crafting a Xiao Lantern you need to gather 1 Lantern Fiber, 1 Wick Material, 1 Plaustrite Shard, and 50 Mora.

Once you have everything you need to craft a Xiao Lantern, head over to the workbench and bring it to life.

However, crafting a Xiao Lantern won’t be sufficient. You’ll also have to go back and hand it over to Freki.

With that being done, you’ve successfully completed 1/3rd of the quest.

Finding Dandelion Seeds

Freki and Geri are from Mondstadt. They are visiting Liyue Harbor for the Lantern Rite event only and they’re a long way from home. This has made them homesick.

To make them feel at home you need to get them Dandelion Seeds. Dandelion Seeds can be harvested from Dandelion Plants.

There are plenty of Dandelion Plants in Mondstadt. Use Anemo user attack to harvest the seeds from the plant and bring 1 Dandelion Seed back to Freki.

Scattering Dandelion Seeds

For the last part of the quest, you’ll be asked to scatter the seeds. However, there is a single spot on the map where they can be planted.

Head over to the top of the Adventurers’ Guild building and drop them at the spot that is glowing.

Now, head back to Freki and interact with her to complete the quest.