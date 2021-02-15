Genshin Impact Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns Walkthrough

This walkthrough will help you start and complete Genshin Impact Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns main quest during the Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns

Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns is one of the main quests that you’ll be completing during the Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact.

To begin the quest, interact with Wang’ya in the Xiao Market in the Liyue Harbor region.

She’s an event organizer and she’ll ask you to collect Vermillionite. This will begin the quest.

Completing this quest will reward you with Primogems, Festive Fever, Mora, and XP items.

Collecting Vermillionite

Vermillionite can be harvested by defeating Ruin Hunters. Several Ruin Hunter locations will pop up on your map once the quest goes live.

Defeat one Ruin Hunter to complete the first part of the quest.

Collecting Azurite

For the second part of the quest, you’ll be asked to collect Azurite. To collect Azurite head over to one of the Bloatty Floaties plant locations on the map.

Interacting with the plant will begin a puzzle. To complete the puzzle, you’ll have to shoot the three floating Bloatty Floaties.

Once you’ve taken down all three Bloatty Floaties, dig out the plant to collect the Azurite material.

Head Back to Wang’ya

For the third part of the quest, you’ll have to go and interact with Wang’ya again. You’ll find her in Liyue Harbor.

You’ll also be joined by Changchang, who’ll ask you to craft a Xiao Lantern.

Continuing the Quest

To continue the quest, you’ll have to interact with the glowing quest marker near the construction site. You’ll find it to the northeast of your current location.

Investigating the Stockpile

While you’re at the construction site, interact with an unnamed NPC.

After interacting with the NPC, go around inspecting construction supplies crate, highly flammable supplies crate, and the ore crate.

Afterwards, go interact with Paimon.

Collecting Materials for the Xiao Lantern

There’s a crate containing ore in the middle of the dock. Collect some ore from it. Once you have the material, head back and talk to Wang’ya.

Reporting Millelith

Report Millelith to Jiayi from the Ministry of Civil Affairs. You’ll find Jiayi next to the statue.

Locating Millelith

Follow the quest marker to find Millelith. You can also fast travel to the Statue of The Seven – Geo near Luhua Pool to save some time.

However, before you face Millelith you’ll have to fight Hilichurls and take down two roadblocks. Afterwards, you’ll be able to talk to Millelith.

Head back to the Crime Scene

Make your way back to the construction site to initiate a cutscene. After the cutscene, interact with Xiao.

Interacting with Kaeya

You’ll find Kaeya in Mondstadt, next to a fountain. You can fast travel to the location to save time.

Meeting up With the Informant

Meet up with Nimrod at the campsite and talk to him about Wine Begets. The nearby fast travel point is the Statue of The Seven in Windrise.

Locating the Treasure Hoarder’s Camp

Now, for the Treasure Hoarder’s camp make your way to the Lisha area of Liyue. There, you’ll find two Treasure Hoarder’s standing close by.

One of them is called Bei’er. Talk to Bei’er and then prepare for a battle. Defeat the enemies to complete this part of the quest.

Who sent the Letter?

You would’ve received a letter in the last part of the quest, and now you have to meet up with the sender.

You’ll find the sender to the west of the Treasure Hoarder’s Camp near the tree. Prepare for a fight and defeat the enemy.

Meet up with Jiayi

You’ll have to meet up with Jiayi one last time to complete the quest. You’ll find Jiayi in Liyue Harbor.