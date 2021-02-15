DualSense Drifting Lawsuit Seeks “Monetary Relief” From Sony

The new DualSense controller of PlayStation 5 has been reportedly drifting for a number of players in the past few months. Those complaints have now turned into a class-action lawsuit against Sony Interactive Entertainment.

According to a report by GamesRadar earlier today, specialist class action firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP has sued Sony in the United States for “being aware of the drift defect through online consumer complaints…and through its own pre-release testing” but still selling DualSense as a “defective controller” to the public.

The lawsuit further claims that “Sony has failed to disclose this material information to consumers” while fully knowing about the drifting issues as far back as the PlayStation 4 controller days. “The options for repair are slim” as well, notes the lawsuit as Sony continues to not only put DualSense owners on a “customer service backlog” but also asks for additional payment for sending in the defective controller.

As such, the “plaintiff seeks monetary relief for damages suffered, declaratory relief, and public injunctive relief” to which Sony is yet to respond.

Drifting is when a controller starts registering movements on its own. DualSense, for example, can automatically start moving its analogue sticks without any human input. This greatly hampers gameplay and leaves players with no choice but to either repair the defective controller or purchase a replacement.

DualSense however is not the only controller on the market to face drifting issues. The Joy-Con controllers of Nintendo Switch and the Xbox One controllers, including the new Elite Series 2 lineup, all suffer from drifting issues. Nintendo and Microsoft are also facing lawsuits for selling defective products with the intent of forcing players to keep purchasing replacements.

DualSense retails for $70 and which makes the act of purchasing replacements pretty expensive. On the flipside, the new PS5 controller was the best-selling accessory of January 2021 in the United States.