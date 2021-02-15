In Bowser’s Fury, Cat Shines are collectibles that are spread around the game map. Cat Shines are shiny, cat head shaped collectibles hidden around the map. In this Bowser’s Fury Lake Lapcat Cat Shines Locations guide, we will list down all 40 Cat Shines that are located in the Lake Lapcat region of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Bowser’s Fury Lake Lapcat Cat Shines Locations

In Bowser’s Fury, Lake Lapcat area has a total of 40 Cat Shines to be found. We have listed them below according to the different sub areas they are found in the map

Lakeside Giga Bell Shines

Climb to the Shine

This Cat Shine is located on a tower between Pounce Bounce Isle and Fort Flaptrap. Use the cat sheel to raise the tower and then climb to the top to collect the cat shine.

Hurry! Dash and Dive!

This is located in the area, right to Pounce Bounce Isle. Flow through the waterfall collecting the gold rings. At the end of the waterfall, the Cat Shine is present.

Lost Kitten by the Shore

Help mama calico find her missing Cat to receive the cat shine as a reward. The missing calico cat will be present on the other side of the bell.

Shoreside Rabbit Plays Tag

In Scamper Shores, chase down the rabbit across the water using Plessie. Hit the rabbit to get the Cat Shine.

Pounce and Trounce in the Clouds

This Cat Shine appears when you complete the game. Head to the bouncy mushroom located to the right of Scamper Shores.

Use it to get to the cloud cannon. This will be a bonus level and completing it will award you with the Cat Shine.

Plessie Medal Collector

This one also appears post-game. To the right side of Scamper Shores, there is a bouncy mushroom having a dock.

Collect the Plessie Medal which is near the dock. Then head to Scamper Shores where Mario will have to collect two more Plessie Medals.

Then flow through the water and go to the shores of the Giga bell area for the next medal. When you collect all the medals, the Cat Shine will appear.

Plessie Medal Catcher

This Cat Shine appears when you complete the game. Go to the back of Fort Flaptrap to find a Plessie Medal. This will spawn the Cat Shine which can be collected.

Ruins Giga Bell Shines

Ruins Rabbit Plays Tag

In Clawswipe Colosseum, chase down the rabbit across the water using Plessie. Hit the rabbit to get the Cat Shine.

Go with the Floe

This Cat Shine will be floating in the water near Trickity Tower. Use your plessie to jump off near it and collect it.

Hurry! Slide through the Sky!

On the right of Trickity Tower, collect the gold rings on the path. At the end of the path, the Cat Shine is present on a platform.

Dash and Smash in the Clouds

Go to the island near Giga bell and climb the highest tree. Handstand at the top and then jump to the cloud cannon to start a bonus level. The Cat Shine is located at the end of the bonus level.

Slippery Skirmish

Use the purple switch on the left side of Trickity tower entrance to start a mini arena fight. Defeat all the enemies to get the Cat Shine.

Gazing Down at the Islands

Use the clear pipe to reach a long path, at the end of which is the Cat Shine.

Hurry! Swim and Slide!

On the left of Giga Bell, use the plessie to complete the small course, at the end of which you will get the Cat Shine.

Cold Cove Combat

Use the purple switch at the Slipskate Slop base to start a mini arena fight. Defeat all the enemies to get the Cat Shine.

Lost Kitten near the Ruins

Help mama calico find her three missing cats to receive the cat shine as a reward. The three missing cats are located in:

Shore of Giga bell Island

Near the gate going to Clawswipe Colosseum.

Near the gate of Crisp Climb Castle.

Toad Bridge: Stuck Under the Slope

This appears after you finish the game. Go to Slipskate Slopes and collect a Propeller Block from the entrance.

Now head to the spiked path and jump from the ledge. As you glide down, look for a Yellow toad on a ledge. Go to him to receive the Cat Shine.

Plessie Medal Mania

This appears after you finish the game. Grab the Plessie medals all over the Ruins map area before the timer runs out to get the Cat Shine as a reward.

Toad Brigade: Cuddly Castaway

This appears after you finish the game. Head to the top of the map to the twisted spring. Grab and pull the first twisted spring to launch yourself to the next spring.

Keep repeating this until you reach a Green Toad who will give you the Cat Shine.

Lake Rabbit Plays Tag

This appears after you finish the game. In Crisp Climb Castle, chase down the rabbit across the water using Plessie. Hit the rabbit to get the Cat Shine.

Wasteland Giga Bell Shines

Footprint Free-for-all

Use the purple switch in the giga bell area to start a mini arena fight. Defeat all the enemies to get the Cat Shine.

Spin, Scramble, Shine

Go to the Cat Wheel located near Giga bell. Use mario’s Cat form to raise it to reach the tower. Climb up to the tower before the timer runs out to get the Cat Shine.

On the Floodgate’s Edge

Behind Pipe Path Tower, there is a path which takes you to Bowser’s shell. Drop to the platform and run to the end to get the Cat Shine.

Hurry! Climb the Falls!

Behind Pounce Bounce Isle, use the purple switch to activate a mini-course in which the cat shine is located at the top.

Gazing over the Falls

During the story when bowser destroys the fury blocks, a pipe cannon will appear. Use it to go to the clouds. There, use the twisted springs to launch yourself until you reach the Cat Shine.

Surprise Prizefight

Use the purple switch on the island near Mount Magemeow to start a mini arena fight. Defeat all the enemies to get the Cat Shine.

Jump and Thump in the Clouds

For this Cat Shine, look for an Island having many wooden blocks. Break the center of the wooden blocks to reach a red spring.

This will take you to the bonus stage. Complete it to get the Cat Shine.

Shining on a Hidden Isle

In Roiling Rolling Isle, use the Plessie to navigate through the water and jump out before the black goop. The Cat Shine will be on a small island there.

Hurry! Slip to the Shine!

Use the Plessie to navigate through the ramps in Pipe Path tower. At the end of the path, the Cat Shine is present.

Lost Kittens in the Wasteland

Help mama calico find her 5 missing cats to receive the cat shine as a reward. The missing calico cats are located in:

Giga Bell area

Ledge near the Giga bell.

Near Pipe Path tower entrance.

Risky Whisker Island.

Mount Magmeow.

Wasteland Rabbit Plays Tag

In Mount Magmeow, chase down the rabbit across the water using Plessie. Hit the rabbit to get the Cat Shine.

Gazing Down at Lava

In Mount Magmeow, a floating island will appear at the second small peak. Jump to it using Cat Mario to find the Cat Shine.

Toad Brigade: Hot Pursuit

This Cat Shine appears when you complete the game. Go to the top of Mount Magmeow. There will be a blue toad on a ledge. Save it to get the Cat Shine.

Plessie Medal hunter

Collect all the Plessie Medals in the Wastelands region to get this Cat Shine.

Lucky Cat Shines

All the Lucky Cat Shine appear when you have finished the game. One of them also appears during Fury Bowser’s awakenings.

First Lucky Shine

At the Bounce Pounce entrance, use the red spring to go to the single brick block. The cat shine is present there.

Second Lucky Shine

At the Slipskate slope entrance, golden island gate will be visible next to car gate. The cat shine is also there.

Third Lucky Shine

Grab a Propeller Block at Crisp Climb Castle and make your way up the first tower. Spin your way over to the golden island from there to get the Cat Shine.

Fourth Lucky Shine

In the Tower of Pipe Path, jump on Plessie and travel around this region and you will see the surrounding golden island. To enter it, you will have to ride Plessie off a ramp.

Fifth Lucky Shine

Go up the first green rolling platform at Roiling Roller Isle and the golden island appears to your left. Grab the Super Leaf from here. To make it over there, use the block above the golden shard.