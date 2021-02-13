Little Nightmares 2 Chess Board Puzzle Guide

As you move towards the end of chapter 2 of the Little Nightmares 2 you will face this very creepy chess puzzle. If you don’t get it at first, the Little Nightmares 2 Chess Board Puzzle might seem very confusing, but it is just like any other platforming-based puzzle in Little Nightmares 2.

Little Nightmares 2 Chess Board Puzzle

Once you escape the schoolteacher in the library, you will find yourself in a huge lobby, just follow the staircase to the second floor. There is a door on the right side of the place, and it requires a key for you to open.

Go upstairs and just on the right side of the stairs of the second floor you will find a rook, but you will see that the top of piece is missing. Get the top piece of the rook and place it on the body of the piece and the door will be unlocked.

Inside the room, you will find a huge chess board that is set in the middle of the room and there will also be a student tied to one chess piece set in the center.

There will be four chess pieces with missing tops, and you will have to place the top piece on all four of them in the correct order to solve the puzzle.

You will find the top part pf the king piece on the right side on a table.

Now get the rook top piece from outside and place it under the table and you will obtain the top of king piece. The top of the queen can be found on the right most side of the room.

You will see a table right under the window on the right side of the room, the top of the queen piece will e on that table. Jump on the table and get the queen back on the chessboard.

To place these top pieces in the right order, you need to see the chessboard drawing on the right side of the room.

The rook top will go on the piece that is on the right side in the middle of the chess board. The king top will go to the piece that is in the middle of the board and the queen top will go on the piece that is in the top left corner of the chessboard.

When you have placed all the pieces in the correct place and in correct order, you will see a lamp on the right side will get illuminated.

Now you need to jump on the rook piece and the table will become accessible. Now hang with the newly illuminated lamp and you will see a new door opening behind the cabinet that is in the center of the room.

This is a secret room and you will find a key inside, and now before you use that key to unlock the door on the first floor area, make sure to collect all the collectibles that are in the chessboard.

Now go ahead to reunite with Six and then prepare yourself to face off the teacher at the end of the chapter.