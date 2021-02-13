Our Genshin Impact Iron Ingot Meets Ziwei Guide goes over all the steps that you need to take to come out on top of the Iron Ingot Meets Ziwei mission in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Iron Ingot Meets Ziwei

Iron Ingot Meets Ziwei is essentially a special side-quest featured in the Lantern Rite event.

It revolves around you meeting with Iron Ingot and taking a few pictures for him, giving him a food dish, and finally, meeting his crush, Ziwei.

So, let’s go ahead and take a look at the detailed versions of these steps!

Iron Ingot Meets Ziwei

First off, head to the Statue of the Seven, located between Lingju Pass and Dunyu Ruins, where you’ll find Iron Ingot.

Converse with him to prompt the first of the two objectives of this side-quest. Both of these objectives require you to go to a specific place and take a picture.

(You can access the photo function from the start menu. It is represented by a camera icon.)

Photograph Location # 1

The designated spot for the first picture is a glowing spot on the bridge towards the northwest side of Liyue Harbor.

Once there, take a snapshot and move on to the second objective.

Photograph Location # 2

As soon as you’ve taken the first photograph, you’ll receive the location for the second one.

It is another glowing spot on the cliffside to the north of Liyue Harbor.

Head to this location and stand on a glowing spot before you snap a photo.

Return to Iron Ingot

After capturing both photographs, make your way to Iron Ingot and talk to him.

During the conversation, you’ll be presented with the choice of two food dishes: Almond Tofu or Grilled Tiger Fish, and you’ll need to pick one of them for Iron Ingot.

Pick whichever the one you want and then proceed to Liyue Harbor to acquire it.

You can purchase Grilled Tiger Fish for 380 Mora from the sharp vendor, Chen, next to Dongsheng’s Store.

As for Almond Tofu, first, get its recipe by going through the kitchen in Wangshu Inn. You can skip this step if you want as we’ve got you covered.

Almond Tofu contains the following ingredients: Cook milk, sugar, and almonds.

You can buy Milk and almonds from the Liyue General Store whereas sugar can be obtained from Sweet Flowers.

Once you’ve gotten your hands on all of the required ingredients, mix them at the cooking station to prepare Almond Tofu.

Talk to Ziwei

Now that you have the dish that you selected give it to Iron Ingot. In response, he will ask you to meet his crush, Ziwei.

Ziwei will be in the vicinity. Go over to her and start talking. Doing so will trigger a conversation between you, Ziwei, and Iron Ingot.

Once this conversation ends, this quest will conclude as well, rewarding you with Primogems, Festive Fever, and Mora.