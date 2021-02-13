Bowser’s Fury Ruins Area Cat Shine Shard Locations Guide

In this Bowser’s Fury Ruins Area Cat Shine Locations guide, we’ll be showing you the locations of all 20 Cat Shine shards in the Ruins Area of Bowser’s Fury.

Bowser’s Fury Ruins Area Cat Shine Shard Locations

There are 20 Cat Shines to be found in the Ruins area of Lake Lapcat. These 20 Cat Shines are spread across 4 different areas within the Ruins.

Below, we’ll show you how you can get all 20 Cat Shines in the Ruins Area.

Slipskate Slope Cat Shines

Make the Lighthouse Shine

After defeating Fury Bowser for the very first time, head to the Ruins are using Plessie. Go up the serene path that leads to the Clear Pipe Cannon and then use it to get to the Slipskate Slope.

Then, jump into the golden skate and head forward. There will be gaps, spikes and other obstacles in your path, so be very careful.

After jumping over the rolling platform, hop over the ramp and you’ll find the first Cat Shine.

Blue Coin Bustle Shine

After getting the Lighthouse Cat Shine, flip the blue-colored switch at the entrance of the golden skate and jump in.

Gather the first six Blue Coins by drifting left and right, avoiding the spikes. For the next five Blue Coins, you’ll have to avoid the dash panel.

After that, go inside the tunnel and get nine more Blue Coins by hopping onto the clouds. There are three more coins to the right of the dash panel ramp.

Go inside the rolling tunnel and get nine more coins, then get three more after exiting the tunnel. You’ll then get three more Blu Coins at the very end.

Key to the Cat Shine

After getting the Blue Coin Cat Shine, go back to the blue switch and you’ll find a Propeller Box. You’ll notice that a Cat shine is locked inside the cage.

To free the Cat Shine, you need to find the key to this cage. You’ll find it where the previous Cat Shines were located.

Once you’ve found it, go up the ramp towards the entrance and then walk down the path on the right. When you reach the platforms protruding from the walls, use them to get to the area above.

You can then use these platforms to climb up the walls and get back to the cage.

Five Cat Shine Shards

The next Cat Shine is split up into five separate shards that you need to collect.

The first shard is at the entrance, on the very top of a Cat Goomba Tower.

For the second shard, jump in the skate and hop off the first ramp that comes after the spikes.

The third shard is in the very first spinning tunnel (on the left).

The fourth shard is on top of the second spinning tunnel (at the very end of it). You’ll need to skate up on top of it to reach it.

For the fifth shard, skate off the last ramp while aiming above the golden rings.

Blast the Fury Blocks Shine

If you take a look at the wall of Slipskate Slope, you’ll see four Fury Blocks sticking out from it.

Use Fury Bowser’s fire breath to destroy these blocks by standing in front of them and baiting out Bowser’s fire breath. Once you’ve destroyed all the blocks, you’ll find the Cat Shine.

Clawswipe Colosseum

Clash with Cat Boom Boom Shine

Jump into the water to the right of the entrance and swim into the opened door. Once in there, head up the stairs and get ready to fight Cat Boom Boom.

The trick to this fight is to hit Boom Boom in the head when he starts rotating. When you do this, he’ll go back into his shell and start running amok in the battlefield.

Wait for him to calm down and then do the same thing again. When you hit him for the third time, you’ll get the Cat Shine.

Cat Pom Pom’s Counterattack Shine

After getting the Cat Boom Boom Shine, run along the eastern side of the Colosseum and get up on top of the white platform.

Break the ? Blocks until you arrive at a new opening. Now, go back to the fighting arena in the Colosseum and defeat Pom Pom to get the Cat Shine.

Final Bout with Cat Boom Boom

After getting the Cat pom Pom Shine, go back to where you found the ? Blocks and make your way back to the gate above.

From there, hop on the Cat Bob-omb close by and grab it. Use it to blow up the brick blocks inside the gate and then go down into the arena to fight Cat Boom Boom once again.

In this fight, spikes will protrude from the ground periodically, so you’ll have to be very careful.

Five Cat Shine Shards

This Cat Shine is split up into five separate shards.

The first shard is in a pond by the entry point of the area that’s on the western side of the Colosseum.

For the second shard, head to the graffiti using the cat ramp inside the Colosseum and then climb up the wall to reach the window to find the shard.

For the third shard, look for a small crevice on the opposite side of the staircase.

You’ll find the fourth shard on top of the walls of the Colosseum. You can climb up to the lighthouse to reach it.

For the fifth shard, look for a launch spring opposite to the lighthouse. Aim at the lighthouse, launch yourself and grab the shard from the air.

Blast the Fury Blocks Shine

To find the Fury Blocks, head to the backside of the Colosseum’s outer wall.

Use Fury Bowser’s fire breath to destroy these blocks by standing in front of them and baiting out Bowser’s fire breath. Once you’ve destroyed all the blocks, you’ll find the Cat Shine.

Trickity Tower Cat Shines

So Close Yet So Far

Before walking down the invisible paths, get a Fire Flower from the ? Block. This will allow you to make the path visible for a bit.

Go down the path with spiked rollers. They will help you see where the path is leading to. When you reach the wooden crates, break them to uncover a path below, then go down that path and you’ll find yourself in the center of the tower.

Continue moving along this path until you reach the four rolling spikes. When you do, jump down the tower to find the Cat Shine.

Blue Coin Bustle

After getting the Cat Shine from the invisible path, flick the blue switch and start collecting Blue Coins.

There will be an invisible tower in the center during your first set of coins. When the second set spawns, all you need to do is to run up the path in a zig-zag way to get all of them.

Then, go down the next path to get some more coins. Ground pound through the hole to get the coins below and then hop over the gap to get the last set of coins.

Hurry! Watch Your Step!

After getting the Blue Coins Cat Shine, flick the purple switch to spawn a set of blocks. Get up on top of the blocks that’s above all the other ones and then go down the invisible path to reach the next set of blocks.

Do this one more time before the timer runs out to get the Cat Shine.

Five Cat Shine Shards

The next Cat Shine is split up into five separate shards that you need to collect.

For the first shard, head to the invisible bridge past the invisible and look under it to find the shard.

For the second shard, look above the very first Cat spike that’s releasing spike rolls onto the invisible path.

For the third shard, go along the spiked path and break the wooden crate using a scratch from Cat Mario. Now, go up the wall behind it to find the shard.

For the fourth shard, head to the center of the invisible tower and jump onto the platform to the right to find the shard.

For the fifth shard, hop down to the invisible path after getting the purple switch Cat Shine to get the shard.

Blast the Fury Blocks

Go down the invisible path to the right of the tower to find some Fury Blocks.

Use Fury Bowser’s fire breath to destroy these blocks by standing in front of them and baiting out Bowser’s fire breath. Once you’ve destroyed all the blocks, you’ll find the Cat Shine.

Crisp Climb Castle

Make the Lighthouse Shine

Get yourself a Propeller Block using the ? Blocks located at the entrance and then make your way to the base of the tower. Land on the moving platforms as you’re spinning in the air.

When you reach the top, head to the next tower using the moving platforms. Go through the hole in the wall and then go around the Cat Biddybugs.

When you’re on the rotating platforms, stand at the very top and spin towards the wooden area. From there, drop below the wall and then continue spinning towards the next rotating platform.

Land on top of the final platform and then spin one more time to find the Cat Shine.

Hurry! Fly through the Frost!

After getting the Lighthouse Cat Shine, get to the top of the tower using the Propeller Block and the rotating platforms to find the Cat Shine.

Fury Shadow on Ice

After getting the Propeller Block Cat Shine, return to the entrance and you’ll find a black goo ball. This ball will then transform into Fury Shadow Luigi.

Chase after him and use fireballs and boomerangs to defeat him and get a Cat Shine.

Five Chat Shine Shards

The next Cat Shine is split up into five separate shards that you need to collect.

To get the first shard, stand on top of the very first tower and start spinning in the middle.

To get the second shard, stand on the rotating platform below the second tower and look for a small crevice in the wall.

For the third shard, while spinning up the second tower, move past the area that has several golden rings. Go up into the roof to find a crevice containing the shard.

To find the fourth shard, move past the wall by jumping low enough and you’ll find the shard.

For the fifth shard, look inside the last rotating platform on the second tower.

Blast the Fury Blocks

Go along the ice hexagons that wrap around the base of the first tower to find some Fury Blocks sticking out from the wall.

Use Fury Bowser’s fire breath to destroy these blocks by standing in front of them and baiting out Bowser’s fire breath. Once you’ve destroyed all the blocks, you’ll find the Cat Shine.

This covers all locations of the Cat Shine shards in the Ruins Area of Bowser’s Fury.