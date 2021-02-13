Bowser’s Fury Lakeside Area Cat Shine Shard Locations Guide

The Bowser’s Fury mode in the Super Mario 3D World allows Mario to gather Cat Shines to defeat the massive Fury Bowser. Our guide will help you find all the Cat Shine Shard Locations in the Lakeside Area of Lake Lapcat in the Bowser’s Fury mode of Super Mario 3D World.

Bowser’s Fury Lakeside Area Cat Shine Shard Locations

You can roam freely in the open world of Lake Lapcat. As you collect Cat Shines, you will unlock new islands on the map to explore. The main upgrades that you will achieve are Plessie and Super Bell. Plessie is quite useful when you want to travel from one island to the other.

How to activate the Lighthouse

Your priority should be to gather a total of five Cat Shines from different Islands. Once you have collected five Cat Shines, the Lighthouse will be unlocked.

How to Transform into Giga Cat Mario

Now, the dark matter blocking the Giga Bell will clear out. It would help if you grabbed on to the Giga Bell to transform into a Giga Cat Mario. Your next goal is to fight with the humongous Fury Bowser.

If you take this Bowser down, then you will be able to unlock new islands. A useful tip would be to keep an eye out for Bowser as he rises from the dark goop. You will have to dodge his fireballs and attacks for quite a while, so be careful.

Before we start with the locations, let’s give you an overview. There are a total of a hundred Cat Shines to find in Bowser’s Fury. There are about three major areas in the Lake Lapcat open world.

You will discover sixty Cat Shines in the main areas, five when the Bowser awakens, and thirty-five after you take down Bowser. Let’s get into the details of the Cat shine shard locations in Lakeside Area of Bowser’s Fury below.

Lakeside Area Locations

The Lakeside area constitutes of twenty Cat Shines scattered around four different Islands. Note that the Cat Shards in the Fur Step Island are only obtainable once you defeat the Bowser for the last time.

Scamper Shores Cat Shines

You will find a total of five Cat Shines in the Scamper Shores area of Lakeside. Note that some of the Cat Shines are only available after you’ve discovered other Cat Shines first. Below are mentioned the Cat Shines of Scamper Shores in order.

Make the Lighthouse Shine

Find the Lighthouse in this area; you will now see a wooden path that you have to follow. Make your way through the circling grate; you will come across a site with cats. Run through the tapering bridge, and you will spot a slope in the right direction. Slide down this slope, and you will find a Cat Shine here.

Fury Shadow by the Shore

This Cat Shine will appear after the Lighthouse Cat Shine. Make your way to the entrance where you came from and find a dark ball. You will see it turn into a Fury Shadow Luigi; you have to run after it and drain it out using boomerangs and fireballs. Now the Cat Shine is all yours.

Five Cat Shine Shards

You have to look in five locations for these Cat Shine Shards.

When you get near the island’s end, you will find a rock pillar supporting the Lighthouse. Behind this pillar, you will find a revolving grate. Jump into the water, and you will make your way to the first Cat Shine.

Near the Lighthouse of this island, you will be able to see three revolving grates. Make your way to the top, and you will find a Shine here.

When you reach the area with cats, you will find some wooden boxes. Drop these boxes, and you will be able to find another Shine.

Just as you start, you shall find a revolving grate here. Inside the Wooden pit, you will be able to find a Shine. Right after this Shine, jump up to see the last Shine near the grate.

Blast the Fury Blocks

Lastly, we have to Blast the Fury Blocks in this area. Walk around the base area, and you will come across eight blocks hidden in the wall. Please wait for the Fury Bowser to wake up; when he does, stand in front of these blocks. He will release a fire breath and destroy the fury blocks. You will find the last Cat Shine of this area here.

Pounce Bounce Isle Cat Shines

You will find a total of five Cat Shines in the Pounce Bounce Isle.

Make the Lighthouse Shine

Make your way to the bottom of this area’s Lighthouse. When you are near the entrance, you will spot the platforms sliding up and down. Make your way to this area. You can use the long path or use Cat Mario to jump up fast.

Now use the springs to reach the top quickly. Secondly, use the springs and the moving platform to make your way to the slide. Now you can sprint to the Lighthouse and acquire a Shine.

Hurry! Jump High, Jump Fast!

This Shine will appear after the lighthouse Shine. Now, as you enter, you will find a switch to the right. Use that switch to make the platforms appear with a twenty seconds timer.

Now sprint towards the new way and use the springs to jump higher. You will find a Cat Shine by the Lighthouse.

Key to the Cat Shine

This Shine will appear after the switch Shine. This Cat Shine will be locked inside a cage, and you have to find its key first. You will find this key placed on the wall in the top left corner of the island.

Using a propeller block here will be useful; it will make your job easier. Bring back the key by taking a safe path and avoid the water.

Five Cat Shine Shards

Time to find another bundle of Five Shine Shards scattered in different areas. Let’s find them out.

You will find one Shine underneath a red spring when you deal with the Blocksteppers. These Blocksteppers will appear after the slide.

The second Shard is located on top of a wall in the top right corner of the island. You may use cubes to reach this area.

You will also find a bunch of Blocksteppers carrying the Cat Shards in the top right corner of the island.

Another Shard is found in the area with crates. You may use a Boomerang Flower to acquire the Cat Shard towards the right.

Lastly, in the top left corner, you will find a spring. Above this spring, you will spot a Cat Shine.

Blast the Fury Blocks

As you enter, you will spot three springs. From this area, move towards the right direction, and you will come across a muddy site with a spring. You will find Fury Blocks above this area. Now, wait for the Fury Bowser to wake up and let him spot the red light and shoot fire towards the blocks. You can change to Cat Mario and use the spring to jump and grab the blocks. Fury Bowser will destroy the blocks, and you will acquire the Cat Shine.

Fort Flaptrap

You will find five fort Flaptrap Shines in the Lakeside area of Lake Lapcat. Let’s get into the details.

Bully the Cat Bullies

As you enter, you need to jump up to the vast area above you. You will encounter five Cat Bullies that you have to take down to achieve your Cat Shine. Do this by knocking them into the lava. You will observe the blue and red platforms switch as you jump. To fight enemies in this area, you should jump and let them fall into the lava.

Blue Coin Bustle

This Shine will appear after you have acquired the Bullies Shine. As you enter, you will find a blue switch. Press this switch, and six Blue Coins will appear. Now keep in mind that these platforms will switch as soon as you jump on them.

You have to collect these blue coins before time runs out. You’ll see additional ten blue coins appear on the top level. You have to ensure that the blue-colored platforms have gone up so you can sprint and collect them without jumping.

From this point on, you will see six additional coins appear—this time, you have to jump and then grab these coins. As soon as you grab the last set, the Cat Shine will be available for you to acquire.

Show’s Over, Cat Magikoopas

This Cat Shine will appear right after the Blue Coin Shine. You have to make your way back to the upper level with flipping platforms. You will spot six Magikoopas guarding this area. Magikoopas do not fall in lava, so you have to defend yourself from their attacks. You can bash them on their heads as well. You will also spot a Fire Flower towards the left, use it to attack from afar.

Five Cat Shine Shards

When you reach the central area, move towards the right, where you will find a Shine hidden beneath some trees.

You will also locate one Cat Shine Shard behind the Lighthouse. For the third one, look at the flippable platform towards the right of the entrance. Now, you will find a tree and some Fury Blocks behind the Sandy area. Climb up this tree, and you will find a Cat Shard.

Lastly, find a brick block behind the sandy area. Bust through this block by using Cat Mario or Regular Mario rolls to obtain the last of five Cat Shine Shards in this area.

Blast the Fury Blocks

Behind the sandy area, move towards the right direction, and you will spot some Fury Blocks. Please wait for the Fury Bowser to wake up and when he does, make him use his fire breath and destroy the blocks. Doing this will help you obtain the Cat Shine.

Fur Step Island Cat Shine Shards

You will find five Shines in this area, just like the other Lakeside Area Islands.

Make the Lighthouse Shine

This Cat Shine is obtained at the very start of the game. As you gain control of Mario, follow the steps and get to the very top of the ship. When you get to the other side, you may use the shards that drop down and make your way to the next area. You will see some Fury Blocks; you know what to do here. Wait for Fury Bowser to wake up and then destroy the blocks. You will acquire your Cat Shine after the blocks are destroyed.

Junior’s Graffiti Gratitude!

Find a question mark on the very top of the wrecked ship. Make Bowser Jr. paint it to obtain a Shine.

Fury Shadow on Deck

This Shine appears after you take down Fury Bowser for the last time. You will find Fury Shadow as you enter. Hit this shadow with fireballs and boomerangs till you get your Cat Shine.

Five Cat Shine Shards

These shards will appear after the defeat of Fury Bowser. Here all the locations.

When you are done with the wrecked ship, find the Cat Goomba Tower to obtain a Cat Shard. While you’re on the boat, above the broken yard, you shall find a Cat Shard. You will also find a pit in one corner of the ship, with a Cat Shard.

It would help if you tried climbing up the Cat shaped walls in the entrance. You will find a Cat Shard in the middle of two stone ears.

Finally, jump up to the bowsprit, you will find a rod sticking out of the ship. Use this rod and get to the Cat Shard underneath.

Blast the Fury Blocks

This Shine will appear after you defeat the Fury Bowser for the final time. Find Toadette and locate the Fury Blocks in the corner. When Fury Bowser is awake, hide and wait for him to destroy the fury blocks. You will be able to obtain your Cat Shine after this.

These are all the Cat Shine Shard locations that you will find in the Lakeside Area of Bowser’s Fury in Super Mario 3D World.