In the Viking-inspired world of Valheim, Clothes are a vital part of your armor and to make clothes, you need Linen. In this Valheim guide, we’ll tell you how to make linen thread, recipes that use linen and how to find flax. So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

How to Make Linen Thread in Valheim

Linen is used in armor and several weapons as well. Weapons like a Black metal sword, black metal knife, black metal axe, padded helmet, Porcupine Mace, etc. Linen is a very rare yet very important resource in Valheim.

You must have defeated the fourth boss- The Moder and must have the black metal if you want to make Linen Thread in Valheim.

Black metal is easily available from the start and Flax Seeds can be grown in the Plains biome, around the Fuling camps.

By defeating The Moder Boss, you will get to know a few recipes, including the Spinning Tree Recipe.

With the recipe, make a Spinning Tree, for which you will need an Artisan Table, and feed the Flax Seed to the opening at the back of the Spinning Tree. That will make Linen Thread for you.

Recipes

Linen is required in several recipes, such as:

Padded Helmet

Padded Helmet requires 15 Linen Threads, 10 Iron and Level 1 Workbench to be crafted.

Black Metal Knife

Black Metal Knife requires Level 4 Workbench, 5 Linen Thread, 10 Ferrous Metal and 4 Wood to be crafted.

Black Metal Sword

Black Metal Sword requires Level 4 Workbench, 5 Linen Thread, 20 Ferrous Metal and 2 Wood to be crafted.

Black Metal Axe

Black Metal Knife requires Level 4 Workbench, 5 Linen Thread, 20 Ferrous Metal and 6 Wood to be crafted.

Porcupine Mace

Porcupine Mace requires Level 4 Workbench, 3 Linen Thread, 20 Iron, 5 Needle and 5 Wood to be crafted.