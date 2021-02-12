How to Defeat Elkthyr in Valheim

The Viking-inspired world of Valheim has many outrageous Norse bosses for the players to face. In this Valheim guide, we will tell you how you can summon Elkthyr, where he will spawn, its attacks, how to defeat it and what you will get as a reward for doing so. So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

Valheim Elkthyr Boss Fight

Elkthyr is the first boss that you will encounter in Valheim. Elkthyr is a giant stag that has some lightning attacks in his arsenal, but it’s not that difficult to defeat him.

Summoning him is far more difficult than defeating him. Let’s get into it.

Spawning the Boss

Apparently, you have to make an offering if you want to summon Elkthyr. In the early stages of the game, you will find a mystical altar in the circle of runestones in the meadows biome.

You have to place two deer trophies on the mystical altar and to get the deer trophies, you have to go deer hunting. You can spawn Elkthyr unlimited times as long as you have got 2 deer trophies.

After collecting deer trophies, place them in your quickslots to place them on the mystical altar. Elkthyr will spawn and the Boss Fight will start immediately.

How to Defeat Elkthyr?

Before you try to take on Elkthyr, you have to make sure of few things beforehand. Elkthyr is a giant stag with electrified antlers, used to shoot electricity from a distance.

Elkthyr has two types of electricity attacks, including a forward-strike and the other one is large area attack.

A quick but strong ram attack and a closed-ranged stomp are the other attacks that he can use against you in the Boss fight.

You must have a wooden shield, a bow and a full night’s sleep with full health and stamina if you want to win this fight against Elkthyr. You can also craft armor for enhanced protection.

Elkthyr will attack you, but you have to block his attacks with the Wood Shield and between his attacks, you have to reply by attacking with any weapon you have.

You can use a bow and arrow and spears to attack him from a distance. As far as his lightning attacks are concerned, they can be avoided by rolling or dodging and his other attacks can also be blocked and dodged.

Rewards for Defeating Elkthyr

For defeating Elkthyr, you will get Elkthyr Trophy and the Hard Antler. Elkthyr Trophy can get you Elkthyr ability that reduces the running and jumping stamina consumption by 60% for 5 minutes.

To get this ability, you have to place the Elkthyr Trophy on the Sacrificial Stones at the first spawn point.

Hard Antlers are used in making Antler Pickaxes that are used to get rid of boulders. You will also get access to the Burial Chambers in Meadows and Black Forest Areas.