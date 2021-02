In this Valheim Crafting Recipes guide, we will list down all the crafting recipes present in the latest Viking themed survival game, Valheim.

Valheim Crafting Recipes

In Valheim, there are many different recipes that can be used to craft new, high level equipment.

Crafting can be performed at the workbench and different items require different materials in order to be crafted.

Weapon Crafting Recipes

Below are different weapons that can be crafted in Valheim along with the resources required to craft them.

Banded Shield

Materials Required

1 Wood

1 Resin

Bronze Sword

Materials Required

4 Tin

15 Copper

2 Wood

Copper Knife

Materials Required

8 Copper

2 Wood

Fire Arrow

Materials Required

2 Resin

2 Wood

Flint Knife

Materials Required

2 Resin

2 Wood

Flinthead Arrow

Materials Required

1 Flint

1 Wood

Ironhead Arrow

Materials Required

1 Iron

2 Wood

Iron Longsword

Materials Required

25 Iron

12 Wood

Throwing Spear

Materials Required

4 Flint

5 Wood

Wood Arrow

Materials Required: 2 Wood

Wood Shield

Materials Required: 5 Wood

Wood Shortbow

Materials Required

4 Hide

6 Wood

Wood Torch

Materials Required

1 Resin

1 Wood

Armor Crafting Recipes

Below are different armors that can be crafted in Valheim along with the resources required to craft them.

Bronze Helmet

Materials Required

4 Tin

6 Copper

Horned Bronze Helmet

Materials Required

4 Tin

6 Copper

Rags

Materials Required: 3 Hide

Leather Cap

Materials Required: 6 Hide

Leather Armor

Materials Required: 12 Hide

Troll Hide Armor

Materials Required: 20 Troll Hide

Items

Below are different Items that can be crafted in Valheim along with the resources required to craft them.

Bronze Axe

Materials Required

2 Leather Scraps

4 Wood

8 Bronze

Bed

Materials Required

8 Wood

Workbench

10 Wood

Stone Axe

Materials Required

4 Stone

5 Wood

Firepit

Materials Required

6 Flint

4 Wood

Cooking Station

Materials Required

2 Wood

Hearth

Materials Required: 15 Stone

Hammer

Materials Required

2 Stone

3 Wood

Hoe

Materials Required

2 Stone

5 Wood

Flint Axe

Materials Required

6 Flint

4 Wood

Iron Axe

Materials Required

15 Iron

4 Wood

Stone Pickaxe

Materials Required:

10 Stone

3 Wood

Charcoal Kiln

Materials Required

2 Surtling Core

20 Stone

Iron Pickaxe

Materials Required

15 Iron

3 Wood

Raft

Materials Required

10 Resin

6 Hide

Smelter

Materials Required

5 Surtling Core

20 Stone

Karve

Materials Required

80 Bronzed Nails

10 Deer Hide

20 Resin

30 Fine Wood

Cultivator

Materials Required

5 Bronze

5 Core Wood

Stone Cutter

Materials Required

8 Stone

6 Iron

10 Wood

Longship

Materials Required

10 Elder Bark

20 Wood

10 Resin

10 Hide

Forge

Materials Required

6 Copper

4 Stone

4 Coal

10 Wood

Bronze Axe

Materials Required

2 Leather Scraps

4 Wood

8 Bronze

Portal

Materials Required