This Valheim Console Commands guide contains all the information you need to know about the console commands to spawn various items and resources in the game.

Valheim Console Commands

Valheim gives players a lot of freedom when it comes to console commands. There are several commands that you can use to alter pretty much anything you want in the game.

To open up the console, press F5. If you’ve just opened it for the first time, you won’t be able to use any cheats just yet.

To be able to use the cheat commands in the console, type ‘imacheater’ in the console and press enter.

After doing type ‘help’ in the console and press enter. The console will now display the whole list of cheats that you can use.

If you have a change of heart and wish to disable cheats, you can do so by simple typing ‘imacheater’ in the console once again.

Do note that if you’re playing in a multiplayer server, you can only use cheats if you’re the host of that server or if the server host has allowed you to use console commands.

Now that you know how to use console commands in Valheim, let’s go over all the console commands available and what each of these commands actually do.

ban (name/ip/userID)

Bans the given player from the server.

banned

Displays a list of banned players.

Beard

Gets rid of your beard (permanently).

dpsdebug

Enables/disables Damage Per Second (DPS) overlay.

env (env)

Sets debug environment.

event (name)

Triggers the given event.

Exploremap

Removes all fog of war by exploring the whole map.

ffsmooth (0-1)

Toggles the smoothing of the freefly camera. 0 for no smoothing and 1 for full smoothing.

Freefly

Enables/disables the freefly drone camera view.

God

Enables/disables God mode. You become invulnerable in God mode.

goto (x,z)

Teleports you to the coordinates you entered.

Hair

Gets rid of your hair (permanently).

Help

Displays a list of all console commands.

Imacheater

Enables and disables cheat commands.

info

Displays your system info, like your allocated memory and render threading mode etc.

kick (name/ip/userID)

Kicks the given player from the server.

Killall

Kills all hostiles present nearby.

Listkeys

Displays a list of all global keys.

Location

Sets new spawn point.

lodbias (0-5)

Changes the view distance of the server.

Ping

Measures latency by pinging the server.

players (nr)

Scales the difficulty to the number of players in the server. 0 resets the difficulty to default and 1 sets it to no difficulty scaling.

Pos

Prints the coordinates of the position you are in at the time.

raiseskill (skill) (amount)

Raises your skill by the given amount.

Randomevent

Triggers a random event.

Removedrops

Gets rid of all item drops close by.

Resetcharacter

Completely resets the inventory and skills of your character.

Resetenv

Resets the debug environment.

resetkeys (name)

Resets the given key.

Resetmap

Resets your map exploration. This means that all the areas that you explored will become cleared.

resetskill (skill)

Resets the skill level of the given skill to zero.

Resetwind

Resets the wind’s angle and intensity back to normal.

Save

Saves the game.

setkey (name)

Sets new global key.

Stopevent

Stops the event currently taking place.

Tame

Tames all tame-able creatures present nearby.

tod (0-1) or tod –1

Changes the time of day. 0 and 1 for midnight, 0.5 for noon and –1 for dawn.

unban (name/ip/userID)

Unbans the given player from the server.

wind (angle) (intensity)

Changes the wing to the given angle and intensity (0-1).