Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Will Not Be Coming To PS4, Reminds Insomniac

Insomniac Games has made it apparent multiple times that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will not be releasing on PlayStation 4. The developer has now come around to reiterate the same a few months before launch.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Insomniac Games affirmed in a series of tweets that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was designed exclusively for PlayStation 5. There will be no port or downgraded PS4 version of the game.

Perhaps it was the recent announcement of the release date that had many fans thinking about a possible cross-generation release. Insomniac Games has put those queries to rest, making Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart another next-generation exclusive offering on PlayStation 5.

nope, this game was designed exclusively for PS5! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 11, 2021

Not this game, sorry. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 11, 2021

There is not. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 11, 2021

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has certain gameplay elements that are only possible on PS5. The game takes advantage of the new lightning-fast solid-state drive to create rifts through which players can pull entire levels and worlds within a fraction of a second. Doing the same on PS4 would not be as efficient and will probably force loading delays to hamper immersion.

The game also features performance and quality modes where players will have a choice between higher frame-rates and higher resolutions. The performance mode will pump 60 frames per second but at a lower resolution while the quality mode will do 30 frames per second but at 4K resolution.

Previous slated to be a PS5 launch title, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will now be releasing on June 11, 2021.